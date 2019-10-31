Hot Art Round-Up: Nov 1 – 3

By HOT ART YYC
FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 1
New Craft Coalition Fall Show + Sale
Festival Hall, Friday (4 – 9 pm) and Saturday (10 am – 6 pm)
SUBLIME – True Craft Artisan Market: Co-Presented by Wordfest
Memorial Park Library, 4 – 9 pm
FCA Calgary Art Show & Sale
Edgemont Community Association, Friday (4:30 -9 pm) and Saturday ( 10 am – 4 pm)
Erdem Taşdelen: The Characters: Act I
EMMEDIA Gallery & Production Society, 7 – 11 pm
Unmanned Exhibit
Divine Dream Factory, 9 pm – 2 am (ticketed)
The Bench. (with a special performace by Jupiter Theatre)
cSPACE, Friday, November 1 and Saturday, November 2
The Heritage Weavers and Spinners Guild of Calgary present: Inspired By A Book
Art Point Gallery, opening reception 5 – 9 pm
Melange a Trois: Sandi Greene, Hannah White and Patricia Gustafson
Framed on Fifth, artist opening Friday 6 – 9 pm
Taskoch pipon pesim kah nipa muskoseya nepinpesim eti pimachihew
TRUCK Contemporary Art in Calgary, opening reception Friday 7 – 11 pm
SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 2
Happy Birthday Central Library!
Calgary Public Library, 10 am – 4:30 pm
Christmas in the Country Art Sale
Leighton Art Centre, November 2 – 3 & 9 – 10, 10 am – 4 pm
Stonehouse Calgary Launch
Calgary Public Library, 2 – 4 pm
Black
Darkwoodstudio, 4 – 6 pm
Dia De Muertos Festival 2019
Calgary Chinese Cultural Centre, 5 – 11 pm
Basement featuring Svea Ferguson
Murphy’s Mid-Century, 6 – 9 pm
Scream / Annual Fundraiser
The New Gallery, 8 – 11:30 pm
SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 3
Mount Pleasant Potter’s Guild Pottery Market
Triwood Community Hall, 10 am – 4 pm
Mamanaw Pekiskwewina Gathering & Exhibition Tour
Calgary Central Library, noon – 4:30 pm