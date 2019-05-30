Hot Art Round-Up: May 30 – Jun 2

By HOT ART YYC
THURSDAY, MAY 30
Blake Ward: Relevant Space
Collectors’ Gallery of Art, opening reception 6 – 9 pm
Open Studio with Elmira Sarreshtehdari
cSPACE, 5 – 8 pm
Open House. Open Conversation.
Contemporary Calgary, Centennial Planetarium: 5:30 – 9 pm
St. Alphonsus School Fine Arts Extravaganza
St. Alphonsus School CCSD, 6 – 8 pm
Ghost Opera
Theatre Junction GRAND,Old Trout Puppet Workshop, through June 8
FRIDAY, MAY 31
Pathways in practice | A celebration of AUArts alumni
Alberta University of the Arts, 4 – 9 pm (ticketed)
Nano Lopez show
Editions Art Gallery, 5 – 9 pm
Summer Exhibitions Open:
May G N: Occlusion Field
Among All These Tundras
Channel 51: Igloolik
Esker Foundation 6 – 10 pm
Artist Reception
Arts Commons, 7 – 10 pm
SATURDAY, JUNE 1
2019 Summer Season Opening Day!
cSPACE, 10 am – 3 pm
Clothesline Festival & Art Sale 2019
Leighton Art Centre, Saturday and Sunday 10 am – 4 pm
The Panel One Comic Creator Festival
Hillhurst Sunnyside Community Association, 11 am – 7 pm
Among All These Tundras – Artist & Curator – Tour & Talk
Esker Foundation, 1 – 2:30 pm
Portraits – Exhibition Opening
Alberta Craft Gallery, cSPACE: 2 – 4 pm
PREP Art Auction – Celebration of Abilities through the Arts
Woodridge PREP Centre, 3 – 5 pm
Raven Moonstone Reception
New Motion Gallery, 7 – 9 pm
Art Rock (1)
Royal Canadian Legion #1, 8 – 11 pm
Ageism
Fish Creek Library, opening reception 1 – 3 pm
SUNDAY, JUNE 2
Tea Party at Chroma
Southcentre Mall, 9:30 – 10:30 am
4th Street Lilac Festival
Mission, 10 am – 6 pm
Pure West Art & Artifact Auction
Deane House, 1 – 5:30 pm
Block Party // Village Days
Crescent Heights Community Association, 2 – 6 pm