Hot Art Round-Up: May 30 – Jun 2

By HOT ART YYC

THURSDAY, MAY 30

Blake Ward: Relevant Space

Collectors’ Gallery of Art, opening reception 6 – 9 pm

Open Studio with Elmira Sarreshtehdari

cSPACE, 5 – 8 pm

Open House. Open Conversation.

Contemporary Calgary, Centennial Planetarium: 5:30 – 9 pm

St. Alphonsus School Fine Arts Extravaganza

St. Alphonsus School CCSD, 6 – 8 pm

Ghost Opera

Theatre Junction GRAND,Old Trout Puppet Workshop, through June 8

FRIDAY, MAY 31

Pathways in practice | A celebration of AUArts alumni

Alberta University of the Arts, 4 – 9 pm (ticketed)

Nano Lopez show

Editions Art Gallery, 5 – 9 pm

Summer Exhibitions Open:

May G N: Occlusion Field

Among All These Tundras

Channel 51: Igloolik

Esker Foundation 6 – 10 pm

Artist Reception

Arts Commons, 7 – 10 pm

SATURDAY, JUNE 1

2019 Summer Season Opening Day!

cSPACE, 10 am – 3 pm

Clothesline Festival & Art Sale 2019

Leighton Art Centre, Saturday and Sunday 10 am – 4 pm

The Panel One Comic Creator Festival

Hillhurst Sunnyside Community Association, 11 am – 7 pm

Among All These Tundras – Artist & Curator – Tour & Talk

Esker Foundation, 1 – 2:30 pm

Portraits – Exhibition Opening

Alberta Craft Gallery, cSPACE: 2 – 4 pm

PREP Art Auction – Celebration of Abilities through the Arts

Woodridge PREP Centre, 3 – 5 pm

Raven Moonstone Reception

New Motion Gallery, 7 – 9 pm

Art Rock (1)

Royal Canadian Legion #1, 8 – 11 pm

Ageism

Fish Creek Library, opening reception 1 – 3 pm

SUNDAY, JUNE 2

Tea Party at Chroma

Southcentre Mall, 9:30 – 10:30 am

4th Street Lilac Festival

Mission, 10 am – 6 pm

Pure West Art & Artifact Auction

Deane House, 1 – 5:30 pm

Block Party // Village Days

Crescent Heights Community Association, 2 – 6 pm