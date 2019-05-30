  • eat
May 30th, 2019
where.ca > Alberta > Calgary > Hot Art Round-Up: May 30 – Jun 2

Hot Art Round-Up: May 30 – Jun 2

By HOT ART YYC

THURSDAY, MAY 30

Blake Ward: Relevant Space
Collectors’ Gallery of Art, opening reception 6 – 9 pm

Open Studio with Elmira Sarreshtehdari
cSPACE, 5 – 8 pm

Open House. Open Conversation.
Contemporary Calgary, Centennial Planetarium: 5:30 – 9 pm

St. Alphonsus School Fine Arts Extravaganza
St. Alphonsus School CCSD, 6 – 8 pm

Ghost Opera
Theatre Junction GRAND,Old Trout Puppet Workshop, through June 8

 

FRIDAY, MAY 31

Pathways in practice | A celebration of AUArts alumni
Alberta University of the Arts, 4 – 9 pm (ticketed)

Nano Lopez show
Editions Art Gallery, 5 – 9 pm

Summer Exhibitions Open:
May G N: Occlusion Field
Among All These Tundras
Channel 51: Igloolik
Esker Foundation 6 – 10 pm

Artist Reception
Arts Commons, 7 – 10 pm

 

SATURDAY, JUNE 1

2019 Summer Season Opening Day!
cSPACE, 10 am – 3 pm

Clothesline Festival & Art Sale 2019
Leighton Art Centre, Saturday and Sunday 10 am – 4 pm

The Panel One Comic Creator Festival
Hillhurst Sunnyside Community Association, 11 am – 7 pm

Among All These Tundras – Artist & Curator – Tour & Talk
Esker Foundation, 1 – 2:30 pm

Portraits – Exhibition Opening
Alberta Craft Gallery, cSPACE: 2 – 4 pm

PREP Art Auction – Celebration of Abilities through the Arts
Woodridge PREP Centre, 3 – 5 pm

Raven Moonstone Reception
New Motion Gallery, 7 – 9 pm

Art Rock (1)
Royal Canadian Legion #1, 8 – 11 pm

Ageism
Fish Creek Library, opening reception 1 – 3 pm

 

SUNDAY, JUNE 2

Tea Party at Chroma
Southcentre Mall, 9:30 – 10:30 am

4th Street Lilac Festival
Mission, 10 am – 6 pm

Pure West Art & Artifact Auction
Deane House, 1 – 5:30 pm

Block Party // Village Days
Crescent Heights Community Association, 2 – 6 pm

