Hot Art Round-Up: May 3 – 6

By HOT ART YYC

THURSDAY, MAY 3

David Francey Art Tour comes to Calgary

Gravity Espresso and Wine Bar, 5 – 9pm

Free First Thursday Night

Glenbow Museum, 5 – 9 pm

FRIDAY, MAY 4

Devenir +

ArtPoint Gallery 5 – 9 pm

Community Evening at Esker

Esker Foundation, 6 – 8 pm

Five AM presents Jacob Dutton

Five Art & Merchandise, 7 – 10 pm

Jane’s Walk Calgary (various times and locations)

Girls Walking Tour

Southern Alberta Pioneer Historical Tour of the Elbow River Valley

Historic Glenbow Ranch Provincial Park

Booze, Broads & Brothels: A sex-positive labour history of Calgary’s (almost) oldest profession.

Wildlife in the City

Let’s “Power” Walk Together

WinSport: The Gold Medal Journey

Who are the wild neighbours in City Parks?

I Love YYC Chinatown Walk

If the Elbow River could talk …

A Downhill Stroll Through Shaganappi, Scarboro & Sunalta

Where Communities Meet – Greater Forest Lawn Community Hub Tours

Treasures of West Dover, Sunset Walk

Walking with Coyote

An Evening Stroll Through the Generations of CKE

Lunch Hour Sampler of the Bow Valley College Art Collection

SATURDAY, MAY 5

Spring Fling

Springbank Heritage Club, 9 am – 4 pm

Traces by Sensitif Collective

Sensitif Collective, 11 am – 8 pm

David Brunning: If Walls Could Talk Daytime Reception

Masters Gallery, 11 am – 4 pm

Bee Kingdom Glass Open Studio

Bee Kingdom, Saturday and Sunday, noon – 5 pm

Art Dealers Association of Canada Calgary Gallery Hop

Various Galleries, 11 am – 5 pm

The 100 Days Project – Nasty Women

Inglewood Fine Arts, 2 – 4 pm

Merray Gerges: we’re not supposed to be here

Untitled Art Society, 3 – 5 pm

Cameron Lee Roberts Live Musical Closing Reception

Ruberto Ostberg Gallery, 3 – 6 pm

Where the Wave Ends

Blackboard Gallery, May 5 – June 30

Jane’s Walk Calgary (various times and locations)

Cambrian Heights: A Community in Transition

St. Mary’s University Campus

Public Art at the University of Calgary

Reading the Bow River

The Calgary that Could Have Been

The Death and Life of Inglewood

Walk & Play

Mighty Road, Mighty River, Mighty Memory

Sidewalk Stamps Tour of Bridgeland-Riverside

10 Minute Plays for Jane’s Walk – Saturday

Following Footsteps, Leading Change – Exploring Active Community Transportation

Beltline Murals

Journey Through the Crossroads-Belfast/Mayland Heights

Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Walk

Some Favourite Places: An East Village Walk

Linking Lakeview Through Little Free Libraries

Dads have a key role! Early years opportunity for building healthy brains

Calgary Chinatown Mural Tour

Nature Photography Workshop and Walk

Finding sustainable, local made craft by bike in Calgary’s inner city.

Feminist Walk: Exploring Urban Planning through a Gender-Plus Lens

Calgary’s Newest National Historic Site – Reader Rock Garden!

Calgary Stampede Public Art Walk

Exploring Whitehorn

See Bowness – biking tour

See Bowness – Walking Tour

ALT + Housing

A Guided Tour of the Battle Honour Monuments of Garrison Woods

Beautiful Scenic Acres

A Neighbourhood Walk with a couple of Transportation Engineers

Bow River Baseball

Indigenous Walk ‘n’ Drum on the Hill

A 50’s Community in Change

Street Stories of Music Mile

The New Brentwood – Blakiston Park, Towers, and Public Spaces

The History of Valley Ridge

Alley Way Potential

SUNDAY, MAY 6

Mount Pleasant Potters Guild Pottery Market

Triwood Community Hall, 10 am – 4 pm

Jane’s Walk Calgary (various times and locations)

La Passeggiata: a slow stroll through the village in the Italian Tradition

Historic YYC Airport

Lindsay’s Legacy: Erlton, an Inner-City Oasis

Creating Coventry

Alleyway Amble: Pollinators, Plantings, and Potential in Suburban Laneways

Ranchlands: Discovering the character, vibrancy and sense of place in Ranchlands Hills Parks

Journey Through the Crossroads-Vista Heights Tour

Finding Nimmons: Past, Present and Future

The City I Chose as My Home

Come celebrate the life and movement along the banks of the Bow

The SW Ring Road and the Weaselhead

Grizzly Bears for Families

Saints, sinners and successes

Walk Through Historic Midnapore

10 Minute Plays for Jane’s Walk – Sunday

Ernest Cashiel, Victoria Square and Devil’s Playground

Dog Food to Science Centre & everything in between

Meet Me Under the Rainbow: A Sunnyside Stroll

Historical Walking Tour of Crescent Heights

Building Community: A Walk of Historic Jewish Calgary

New Central Library Walking Tour

Mahogany: Ten Years as a Community

Poetry in the Park

Strengthening Women’s Mental Health by Building Communities