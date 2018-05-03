Hot Art Round-Up: May 3 – 6

By HOT ART YYC
THURSDAY, MAY 3
David Francey Art Tour comes to Calgary
Gravity Espresso and Wine Bar, 5 – 9pm
Free First Thursday Night
Glenbow Museum, 5 – 9 pm
FRIDAY, MAY 4
Devenir +
ArtPoint Gallery 5 – 9 pm
Community Evening at Esker
Esker Foundation, 6 – 8 pm
Five AM presents Jacob Dutton
Five Art & Merchandise, 7 – 10 pm
Jane’s Walk Calgary (various times and locations)
Girls Walking Tour
Southern Alberta Pioneer Historical Tour of the Elbow River Valley
Historic Glenbow Ranch Provincial Park
Booze, Broads & Brothels: A sex-positive labour history of Calgary’s (almost) oldest profession.
Wildlife in the City
Let’s “Power” Walk Together
WinSport: The Gold Medal Journey
Who are the wild neighbours in City Parks?
I Love YYC Chinatown Walk
If the Elbow River could talk …
A Downhill Stroll Through Shaganappi, Scarboro & Sunalta
Where Communities Meet – Greater Forest Lawn Community Hub Tours
Treasures of West Dover, Sunset Walk
Walking with Coyote
An Evening Stroll Through the Generations of CKE
Lunch Hour Sampler of the Bow Valley College Art Collection
SATURDAY, MAY 5
Spring Fling
Springbank Heritage Club, 9 am – 4 pm
Traces by Sensitif Collective
Sensitif Collective, 11 am – 8 pm
David Brunning: If Walls Could Talk Daytime Reception
Masters Gallery, 11 am – 4 pm
Bee Kingdom Glass Open Studio
Bee Kingdom, Saturday and Sunday, noon – 5 pm
Art Dealers Association of Canada Calgary Gallery Hop
Various Galleries, 11 am – 5 pm
The 100 Days Project – Nasty Women
Inglewood Fine Arts, 2 – 4 pm
Merray Gerges: we’re not supposed to be here
Untitled Art Society, 3 – 5 pm
Cameron Lee Roberts Live Musical Closing Reception
Ruberto Ostberg Gallery, 3 – 6 pm
Where the Wave Ends
Blackboard Gallery, May 5 – June 30
Jane’s Walk Calgary (various times and locations)
Cambrian Heights: A Community in Transition
St. Mary’s University Campus
Public Art at the University of Calgary
Reading the Bow River
The Calgary that Could Have Been
The Death and Life of Inglewood
Walk & Play
Mighty Road, Mighty River, Mighty Memory
Sidewalk Stamps Tour of Bridgeland-Riverside
10 Minute Plays for Jane’s Walk – Saturday
Following Footsteps, Leading Change – Exploring Active Community Transportation
Beltline Murals
Journey Through the Crossroads-Belfast/Mayland Heights
Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Walk
Some Favourite Places: An East Village Walk
Linking Lakeview Through Little Free Libraries
Dads have a key role! Early years opportunity for building healthy brains
Calgary Chinatown Mural Tour
Nature Photography Workshop and Walk
Finding sustainable, local made craft by bike in Calgary’s inner city.
Feminist Walk: Exploring Urban Planning through a Gender-Plus Lens
Calgary’s Newest National Historic Site – Reader Rock Garden!
Calgary Stampede Public Art Walk
Exploring Whitehorn
See Bowness – biking tour
See Bowness – Walking Tour
ALT + Housing
A Guided Tour of the Battle Honour Monuments of Garrison Woods
Beautiful Scenic Acres
A Neighbourhood Walk with a couple of Transportation Engineers
Bow River Baseball
Indigenous Walk ‘n’ Drum on the Hill
A 50’s Community in Change
Street Stories of Music Mile
The New Brentwood – Blakiston Park, Towers, and Public Spaces
The History of Valley Ridge
Alley Way Potential
SUNDAY, MAY 6
Mount Pleasant Potters Guild Pottery Market
Triwood Community Hall, 10 am – 4 pm
Jane’s Walk Calgary (various times and locations)
La Passeggiata: a slow stroll through the village in the Italian Tradition
Historic YYC Airport
Lindsay’s Legacy: Erlton, an Inner-City Oasis
Creating Coventry
Alleyway Amble: Pollinators, Plantings, and Potential in Suburban Laneways
Ranchlands: Discovering the character, vibrancy and sense of place in Ranchlands Hills Parks
Journey Through the Crossroads-Vista Heights Tour
Finding Nimmons: Past, Present and Future
The City I Chose as My Home
Come celebrate the life and movement along the banks of the Bow
The SW Ring Road and the Weaselhead
Grizzly Bears for Families
Saints, sinners and successes
Walk Through Historic Midnapore
10 Minute Plays for Jane’s Walk – Sunday
Ernest Cashiel, Victoria Square and Devil’s Playground
Dog Food to Science Centre & everything in between
Meet Me Under the Rainbow: A Sunnyside Stroll
Historical Walking Tour of Crescent Heights
Building Community: A Walk of Historic Jewish Calgary
New Central Library Walking Tour
Mahogany: Ten Years as a Community
Poetry in the Park
Strengthening Women’s Mental Health by Building Communities