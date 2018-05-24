  • eat
May 24th, 2018
where.ca > Alberta > Calgary > Hot Art Round-Up: May 24 – 26

Hot Art Round-Up: May 24 – 26

By HOT ART YYC

THURSDAY, MAY 24

Riley Thérèse – Baptizing a Ghost
ACAD, Marion Nicoll Gallery: 6 – 8 pm

 

FRIDAY, MAY 25

Jean Paul Riopelle: le Bestiaire (The Beasts)
Masters Gallery, opening reception 6 – 9 pm

Ark Land – Calgary launch!
Zero Issue Brewing, 6 – 10 pm

Summer Exhibitions Open
Esker Foundation, 6 – 10 pm

Main Space Exhibition / bust/boom
The New Gallery, 8 – 11 pm

 

SATURDAY, MAY 26

From the Easel – Annual Art Show and Sale
Willow Ridge Community Association of Calgary, 9:30 am – 4 pm

Caroline Stanley | Within the Wilderness
Gibson Fine Art, 1 – 3 pm

Panel One Comic Creator Festival
Hillhurst Sunnyside Community Association, 11 am – 7 pm

Ducote & Nardelli: Sentience
Wallace Galleries Ltd, 2 – 5 pm

Robert Dmytruk: Ambiguities of a Spacial Order
The EDGE Gallery, 1-4pm

