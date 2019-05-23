Hot Art Round-Up: May 23 – 26

By HOT ART YYC
THURSDAY, MAY 23
Movement Exhibition: Opening Reception
Design.Talks, 616 MacLeod Trail SE: 6 – 8:30 pm
FRIDAY, MAY 24
May 24-26 Market Collective
BMO Centre Hall A, Friday 4 – 9 pm, Saturday & Sunday 10 am – 6pm
Clint Neufeld and Jocelyn Reid
VIVIANEART opening reception 6 – 9 pm. Artists will be in attendance
PARKSHOW 2019 Presented by Brightside
707 Fifth (Manulife Place) Friday 7 pm – Saturday midnight
A O H I T W A M B T R U : Teresa Tam
Stride Gallery, 7 – 10 pm
Shellie Zhang / Accent
The New Gallery, 8 – 11 pm
SATURDAY, MAY 25
Art & Design Show – Varsity
Varsity Community Centre, 10 am – 4 pm
Shannon Craig Morphew: “Inspired Spaces”
Loch Gallery, May 25 – June 11
Keith Dalgleish / Closing Reception
Ruberto Ostberg Gallery, 2 – 5 pm
Artist Trading Cards Trade/Meet/Swap
TRUCK Contemporary Art in Calgary, 5 – 7 pm
Calgary Water Lantern Festival
Olympic Plaza, 5:30 – 10 pm
SUNDAY, MAY 26
Cinematic Sundays : McQueen
Glenbow Museum, 1 – 3 pm