May 23rd, 2019
where.ca > Alberta > Calgary > Hot Art Round-Up: May 23 – 26

Hot Art Round-Up: May 23 – 26

By HOT ART YYC

THURSDAY, MAY 23

Movement Exhibition: Opening Reception
Design.Talks, 616 MacLeod Trail SE: 6 – 8:30 pm

 

FRIDAY, MAY 24

May 24-26 Market Collective
BMO Centre Hall A, Friday 4 – 9 pm, Saturday & Sunday 10 am – 6pm

Clint Neufeld and Jocelyn Reid
VIVIANEART opening reception 6 – 9 pm. Artists will be in attendance

PARKSHOW 2019 Presented by Brightside
707 Fifth (Manulife Place) Friday 7 pm – Saturday midnight

A O H I T W A M B T R U : Teresa Tam
Stride Gallery, 7 – 10 pm

Shellie Zhang / Accent
The New Gallery, 8 – 11 pm

 

SATURDAY, MAY 25

Art & Design Show – Varsity
Varsity Community Centre, 10 am – 4 pm

Shannon Craig Morphew: “Inspired Spaces”
Loch Gallery, May 25 – June 11

Keith Dalgleish / Closing Reception
Ruberto Ostberg Gallery, 2 – 5 pm

Artist Trading Cards Trade/Meet/Swap
TRUCK Contemporary Art in Calgary, 5 – 7 pm

Calgary Water Lantern Festival
Olympic Plaza, 5:30 – 10 pm

 

SUNDAY, MAY 26

Cinematic Sundays : McQueen
Glenbow Museum, 1 – 3 pm

