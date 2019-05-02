Hot Art Round-Up: May 2 – 5

By HOT ART YYC

THURSDAY, MAY 2

Michael Davidson: Thelonious (opening reception)

Herringer Kiss Gallery, 5 – 8 pm

Free First Thursday Nights

Glenbow Museum, 5 – 9 pm

32nd Annual Exhibition of Children’s Art

Municipal Building Atrium, opening reception 5:30 pm

Loft 112 Celebrates 5 Years Art Show

Loft 112, 6 – 9 pm

FRIDAY, MAY 3

Jane’s Walk Calgary

Lunch Hour Sampler of the Bow Valley College Art Collection

Downtown: noon

Public Art at the University of Calgary

University of Calgary, 3 pm

The cREative Realm: Exploring local art and creative process

Beltline, 4 pm

Beltline through the Eyes of Writers

Beltline, 6 pm

Curious Things In Crescent Heights

Crescent Heights, 7 pm

Calgary Night Market

Eau Claire Market, 5 – 11 pm

Nvrlnd Open House & Studio Sale

Nvrlnd.yyc, 5 – 9 pm

Martin Bennett / Solo Exhibition – Opening Reception

Jarvis Hall Gallery, 5 – 7 pm

Keith Dalgleish | A Word On A Wing Opening May 3 & 4

Ruberto Ostberg Gallery, Friday 5 – 9 pm & Saturday 2 – 5 pm

Ryan Sluggett: Lifestyle Battles (opening reception)

TrépanierBaer Gallery, 5:30 – to 8:30 pm

Mary-Leigh Doyle & Sheila Brinsmead: Petals & Play with Louise Chong.

Framed on Fifth, 6 – 9 pm (opening reception)

State of Art Society Art Show and Sale May 3 & 4

Strathcona Community Centre, Friday 6 – 9 pm & Saturday 10 am – 4 pm

States of Transcendence: Curator’s Tour with Elizabeth Diggon

Esker Foundation, 7 – 8 pm

SATURDAY, MAY 4

Jane’s Walk Calgary

Downtown Calgary’s Arts Spaces

Downtown, 11 am

Calgary Stampede Public Art Walk

Victoria Park, 1 pm

Calgary Chinatown Mural Tour

Chinatown, 1 pm

Beltline Murals

Beltline, 1:30 pm

Sunnyside Garage Art Tour

Sunnyside, 1:45 pm

Art Sale

Heather Bell Fine Art, 10 am – 4 pm

Spring Fling!

Workshop Studios, Calgary Humane Society: noon – 6 pm

New Ground in Colour, Susana Espinoza

Gibson Fine Art, opening reception 1 – 3 pm

Dale Kirschenman & Judith Zinkan

The Edge Gallery, 1 – 4 pm

Steve Mennie: Reasonable Facsimiles & Unintended Consequences

Wallace Galleries Ltd, 2 – 5 pm

Aaron Sidorneko: Group Of 1, Part One (opening reception)

Paul Kuhn Gallery, 2 – 5 pm

Halfway to Halloween

Gerry Thomas Gallery, 7 – 10 pm

A Love Letter to Emily C

The Big Secret Theatre, various dates May 4 – 11

SUNDAY, MAY 5

Jane’s Walk Calgary

Longest Mural in Canada in the Northern Hills

Coventry Hills Community, 10:30 am

Calgary’s Downtown Libraries: An Architectural History

Downtown, 1 pm

Spring Studio Sale

Kingsland Community Centre, 10 am – 2 pm

Mount Pleasant Potters Guild

Triwood Community Hall, 10 am – 4 pm