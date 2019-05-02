Hot Art Round-Up: May 2 – 5

By HOT ART YYC
THURSDAY, MAY 2
Michael Davidson: Thelonious (opening reception)
Herringer Kiss Gallery, 5 – 8 pm
Free First Thursday Nights
Glenbow Museum, 5 – 9 pm
32nd Annual Exhibition of Children’s Art
Municipal Building Atrium, opening reception 5:30 pm
Loft 112 Celebrates 5 Years Art Show
Loft 112, 6 – 9 pm
FRIDAY, MAY 3
Jane’s Walk Calgary
Lunch Hour Sampler of the Bow Valley College Art Collection
Downtown: noon
Public Art at the University of Calgary
University of Calgary, 3 pm
The cREative Realm: Exploring local art and creative process
Beltline, 4 pm
Beltline through the Eyes of Writers
Beltline, 6 pm
Curious Things In Crescent Heights
Crescent Heights, 7 pm
Calgary Night Market
Eau Claire Market, 5 – 11 pm
Nvrlnd Open House & Studio Sale
Nvrlnd.yyc, 5 – 9 pm
Martin Bennett / Solo Exhibition – Opening Reception
Jarvis Hall Gallery, 5 – 7 pm
Keith Dalgleish | A Word On A Wing Opening May 3 & 4
Ruberto Ostberg Gallery, Friday 5 – 9 pm & Saturday 2 – 5 pm
Ryan Sluggett: Lifestyle Battles (opening reception)
TrépanierBaer Gallery, 5:30 – to 8:30 pm
Mary-Leigh Doyle & Sheila Brinsmead: Petals & Play with Louise Chong.
Framed on Fifth, 6 – 9 pm (opening reception)
State of Art Society Art Show and Sale May 3 & 4
Strathcona Community Centre, Friday 6 – 9 pm & Saturday 10 am – 4 pm
States of Transcendence: Curator’s Tour with Elizabeth Diggon
Esker Foundation, 7 – 8 pm
SATURDAY, MAY 4
Jane’s Walk Calgary
Downtown Calgary’s Arts Spaces
Downtown, 11 am
Calgary Stampede Public Art Walk
Victoria Park, 1 pm
Calgary Chinatown Mural Tour
Chinatown, 1 pm
Beltline Murals
Beltline, 1:30 pm
Sunnyside Garage Art Tour
Sunnyside, 1:45 pm
Art Sale
Heather Bell Fine Art, 10 am – 4 pm
Spring Fling!
Workshop Studios, Calgary Humane Society: noon – 6 pm
New Ground in Colour, Susana Espinoza
Gibson Fine Art, opening reception 1 – 3 pm
Dale Kirschenman & Judith Zinkan
The Edge Gallery, 1 – 4 pm
Steve Mennie: Reasonable Facsimiles & Unintended Consequences
Wallace Galleries Ltd, 2 – 5 pm
Aaron Sidorneko: Group Of 1, Part One (opening reception)
Paul Kuhn Gallery, 2 – 5 pm
Halfway to Halloween
Gerry Thomas Gallery, 7 – 10 pm
A Love Letter to Emily C
The Big Secret Theatre, various dates May 4 – 11
SUNDAY, MAY 5
Jane’s Walk Calgary
Longest Mural in Canada in the Northern Hills
Coventry Hills Community, 10:30 am
Calgary’s Downtown Libraries: An Architectural History
Downtown, 1 pm
Spring Studio Sale
Kingsland Community Centre, 10 am – 2 pm
Mount Pleasant Potters Guild
Triwood Community Hall, 10 am – 4 pm