May 17th, 2018
where.ca > Alberta > Calgary > Hot Art Round-Up: May 17 – 19

Hot Art Round-Up: May 17 – 19

By HOT ART YYC

THURSDAY, MAY 17

Eric Louie: Semblances, Opening Reception
Herringer Kiss Gallery, 5 – 8 pm

Connie Shea Fine Art
Motion Gallery, 6 – 9 pm

Women’s Work: A Panel Discussion with Women in Design
Fort Calgary, GDC AB South: 6:30 – 8:30 pm

Wild in the West Exhibit Launch
Lougheed House, 5:30 – 7:30 pm

ACAD Grad Show 2018 opening reception
Alberta College of Art and Design, 4 – 6 pm

 

FRIDAY, MAY 18

Otafest 2018 – 20th Anniversary
TELUS Convention Centre (Friday – Sunday)

EV Junction Opening Weekend
East Village Junction (Friday – Sunday)

 

SATURDAY, MAY 19

Saturday Morning Cartoons with Breakfast!
Calgary Marriott Downtown Hotel, Otafest: 7 – 11 am

Maker’s Market
Stride Gallery, 1006 Macleod Trail SE, 1 – 7 pm

