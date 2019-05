Hot Art Round-Up: May 16 – 18

By HOT ART YYC

THURSDAY, MAY 16

2019 Grad Show

Alberta University of the Arts, May 16 – June 1

Bright Nights – Technology & Craft

cSPACE, 7 – 10 pm

Cory Carlin Artist Reception

Chinook Mall, MarketSpot YYC, 7 – 9 pm

FRIDAY, MAY 17

Happenings Adult Late Night

Arts Commons, 8 pm – midnight

A O H I T W A M B T R U : Teresa Tam

Stride Gallery, 7 – 10 pm

Chris Flodberg: Objects (evening reception)

Masters Gallery, 5 – 7 pm

SATURDAY, MAY 18

Spring Concert / Art Salon

Grey Hills Portraits, 2 – 5 pm

Party like Gatsby Calgary – Spectacle Extraordinaire

The Palace Theatre, 9 pm – 2:30 am