May 11th, 2018
where.ca > Alberta > Calgary > Hot Art Round-Up: May 11 – 12

Hot Art Round-Up: May 11 – 12

By HOT ART YYC

FRIDAY, MAY 11

Jane Reeve & Ross Lynem | Perspectives
Ruberto Ostberg Gallery, Friday (5 – 9 pm) and Saturday (2 – 5 pm)

Fibre Composites
Framed on Fifth, 6 – 9 pm

Gala of the Arts
Central Memorial High School, Centre for Performing & Visual Arts: 7 – 9 pm

 

SATURDAY, MAY 12

YYC Alternative Market
Inglewood Community Association Hall, 10 am – 4 pm

The Group Art Society of Calgary’s Spring Show and Sale 2018
The Group Art Society of Calgary, 10 am – 4 pm

Riverview Artists Spring Show and Sale
Killarney-Glengarry Community Association, 10 am – 4 pm Saturday & Sunday

Carl White: Koan
Christine Klassen Gallery, 1 – 4 pm

Artist Trading Card – Making & Trading
cSPACE King Edward, 1:30 – 3:30 pm

Spring Openings at Newzones
Newzones Gallery of Contemporary Art, 2 – 4 pm

