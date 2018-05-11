Hot Art Round-Up: May 11 – 12

By HOT ART YYC
FRIDAY, MAY 11
Jane Reeve & Ross Lynem | Perspectives
Ruberto Ostberg Gallery, Friday (5 – 9 pm) and Saturday (2 – 5 pm)
Fibre Composites
Framed on Fifth, 6 – 9 pm
Gala of the Arts
Central Memorial High School, Centre for Performing & Visual Arts: 7 – 9 pm
SATURDAY, MAY 12
YYC Alternative Market
Inglewood Community Association Hall, 10 am – 4 pm
The Group Art Society of Calgary’s Spring Show and Sale 2018
The Group Art Society of Calgary, 10 am – 4 pm
Riverview Artists Spring Show and Sale
Killarney-Glengarry Community Association, 10 am – 4 pm Saturday & Sunday
Carl White: Koan
Christine Klassen Gallery, 1 – 4 pm
Artist Trading Card – Making & Trading
cSPACE King Edward, 1:30 – 3:30 pm
Spring Openings at Newzones
Newzones Gallery of Contemporary Art, 2 – 4 pm