Hot Art Round-Up: Mar 8 – 10

By HOT ART YYC

THURSDAY, MARCH 8

Nickle at Noon

Nickle Galleries, University of Calgary: noon – 1 pm

Spotlight – Opening Event

Alberta Craft Gallery, cSPACE: 5 – 8 pm

Opening Receptions – Renée Duval & Eszter Burghardt

Herringer Kiss Gallery, 5 – 8 pm

Jenna Wyatt – Romanticizations and Judgements

Marion Nicoll Gallery, ACAD: 6 – 8 pm

Martina Westib – S(ing)k

Marion Nicoll Gallery, ACAD: 6 – 8 pm

Bastard Tongue – KOMBOH / Michael Mateyko

RANDM Collective, cSPACE: 6 pm

Games We Play: Adults Only Night

TELUS Spark, 6 – 10 pm

FRIDAY, MARCH 9

Art Now with Maya Gohill (artist talk)

University of Calgary Department of Art, 10 – 11:30 am

Kaleidoscopic: opening reception

Framed on Fifth, 6 – 9 pm

Zine Library Kick-Off ft The Velvet Tracksuits

The Coven Gallery, ACAD: 6 – 8 pm

Lisa Lipton – Performance

Illingworth Kerr Gallery, ACAD: 7 – 8 pm

Special Film Screening | Citizen Jane: Battle for the City

Esker Foundation, 7 – 8:30 pm

SATURDAY, MARCH 10

Group Art society of Calgary’s 50th Anniversary Celebration

Haysboro Community, 10 am – 4 pm

Just Be YYC – First Market

Hillhurst Sunnyside Community Association, 10 am – 4 pm

The Artist’s Mirror: Self Portraits

Glenbow Museum, through January 16, 2019

Art + Feminism Wikipedia Edit-A-Thon, Calgary

Untitled Art Society, noon – 6 pm

Dale Kirschenman: Signals

The Edge Gallery, 1 – 4pm (through April 7)

Dare To Connect – Nada Hamatto Solo Exhibit

Motion Gallery, 6 – 9 pm

Let’s Stay in Touch // postcard fundraiser

TRUCK Contemporary Art, 7 – 11 pm