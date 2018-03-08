Hot Art Round-Up: Mar 8 – 10

By HOT ART YYC
THURSDAY, MARCH 8
Nickle at Noon
Nickle Galleries, University of Calgary: noon – 1 pm
Spotlight – Opening Event
Alberta Craft Gallery, cSPACE: 5 – 8 pm
Opening Receptions – Renée Duval & Eszter Burghardt
Herringer Kiss Gallery, 5 – 8 pm
Jenna Wyatt – Romanticizations and Judgements
Marion Nicoll Gallery, ACAD: 6 – 8 pm
Martina Westib – S(ing)k
Marion Nicoll Gallery, ACAD: 6 – 8 pm
Bastard Tongue – KOMBOH / Michael Mateyko
RANDM Collective, cSPACE: 6 pm
Games We Play: Adults Only Night
TELUS Spark, 6 – 10 pm
FRIDAY, MARCH 9
Art Now with Maya Gohill (artist talk)
University of Calgary Department of Art, 10 – 11:30 am
Kaleidoscopic: opening reception
Framed on Fifth, 6 – 9 pm
Zine Library Kick-Off ft The Velvet Tracksuits
The Coven Gallery, ACAD: 6 – 8 pm
Lisa Lipton – Performance
Illingworth Kerr Gallery, ACAD: 7 – 8 pm
Special Film Screening | Citizen Jane: Battle for the City
Esker Foundation, 7 – 8:30 pm
SATURDAY, MARCH 10
Group Art society of Calgary’s 50th Anniversary Celebration
Haysboro Community, 10 am – 4 pm
Just Be YYC – First Market
Hillhurst Sunnyside Community Association, 10 am – 4 pm
The Artist’s Mirror: Self Portraits
Glenbow Museum, through January 16, 2019
Art + Feminism Wikipedia Edit-A-Thon, Calgary
Untitled Art Society, noon – 6 pm
Dale Kirschenman: Signals
The Edge Gallery, 1 – 4pm (through April 7)
Dare To Connect – Nada Hamatto Solo Exhibit
Motion Gallery, 6 – 9 pm
Let’s Stay in Touch // postcard fundraiser
TRUCK Contemporary Art, 7 – 11 pm