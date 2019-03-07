  • eat
March 7th, 2019
where.ca > Alberta > Calgary > Hot Art Round-Up: Mar 7 – 9

Hot Art Round-Up: Mar 7 – 9

By HOT ART YYC

THURSDAY, MARCH 7

Nickle at Noon – Rita McKeough: Works – A Conversation
Nickle Galleries, University of Calgary: noon – 1 pm

Art Series III with Maillot Homes
1015 Sydenham Rd SW, 4 – 9 pm

Free First Thursday Night
Glenbow Museum, 5 – 9 pm

Jasmine Whiteley-Steel – MNG Main Space Reception
Marion Nicoll Gallery, 6 – 8 pm

FRIDAY, MARCH 8 

Out For Lunch Tour: Mavericks
Glenbow Museum, noon – 1 pm

Eveline Kolijn: Deep Cold on 11a – The Power of Images to Tell a Story
DaDe Loft opening reception 5 – 8 pm

Femme For All – International Women’s Day
Memorial Park Library, 6 – 10 pm

Prameesha Abeysekera: Wild Horses Can’t Keep Me Away
Framed on Fifth, Reception 6:00 – 9:00pm

Curator-led Tour: Ladylikeness
Glenbow Museum, 7– 8 pm

Muddy Little Secrets: About the Menagerie with Chris Zinkan
North Mount Pleasant Arts Centre, 7 – 8:30 pm

SATURDAY, MARCH 9

300 or Less Art Exhibition and Sale
Motion Gallery, noon – 8 pm

Artist Advocacy + Advice: Free Drop-In at Esker!
Esker Foundation, 2 – 4 pm

It’s Never A Good Idea / Mohkinstsis Kikskanisto’p
TRUCK Contemporary Art in Calgary, Stride Gallery: 2 – 5 pm

Nvrlnd Birthday – Open Studios + ART SALE
Nverlnd.yyc, 4 – 8 pm

