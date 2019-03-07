Hot Art Round-Up: Mar 7 – 9

By HOT ART YYC
THURSDAY, MARCH 7
Nickle at Noon – Rita McKeough: Works – A Conversation
Nickle Galleries, University of Calgary: noon – 1 pm
Art Series III with Maillot Homes
1015 Sydenham Rd SW, 4 – 9 pm
Free First Thursday Night
Glenbow Museum, 5 – 9 pm
Jasmine Whiteley-Steel – MNG Main Space Reception
Marion Nicoll Gallery, 6 – 8 pm
FRIDAY, MARCH 8
Out For Lunch Tour: Mavericks
Glenbow Museum, noon – 1 pm
Eveline Kolijn: Deep Cold on 11a – The Power of Images to Tell a Story
DaDe Loft opening reception 5 – 8 pm
Femme For All – International Women’s Day
Memorial Park Library, 6 – 10 pm
Prameesha Abeysekera: Wild Horses Can’t Keep Me Away
Framed on Fifth, Reception 6:00 – 9:00pm
Curator-led Tour: Ladylikeness
Glenbow Museum, 7– 8 pm
Muddy Little Secrets: About the Menagerie with Chris Zinkan
North Mount Pleasant Arts Centre, 7 – 8:30 pm
SATURDAY, MARCH 9
300 or Less Art Exhibition and Sale
Motion Gallery, noon – 8 pm
Artist Advocacy + Advice: Free Drop-In at Esker!
Esker Foundation, 2 – 4 pm
It’s Never A Good Idea / Mohkinstsis Kikskanisto’p
TRUCK Contemporary Art in Calgary, Stride Gallery: 2 – 5 pm
Nvrlnd Birthday – Open Studios + ART SALE
Nverlnd.yyc, 4 – 8 pm