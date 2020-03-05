  • eat
March 5th, 2020
where.ca > Alberta > Calgary > Hot Art Round-Up: Mar 5 – 8

Hot Art Round-Up: Mar 5 – 8

By HOT ART YYC

 

THURSDAY, MARCH 5

Alberta Art for Australia
cSPACE, through March 17

Larissa Pendlebury – Me – as defined by my parents
Marion Nicoll Gallery, through April 3. Reception 6 – 8 pm March 5

Lyrics – Art by Stacey Walyuchow and poetry by Helen Hajnoczky
Loft 112, 4 – 8:30 pm

Free First Thursday Nights
Glenbow Museum, 5 – 9 pm

Bright Side Festival: Art Show Opening Reception
Theatre 1308, 5 – 9 pm

 

FRIDAY, MARCH 6

Molly Caldwell: Images of Rapture
EB Centre Street CTrain Station, till 9 pm

Open House at nvrlnd.
Nvrlnd.yyc, 5 – 10 pm

Wthhth: Paintings by Heather Buchanan
Nvrlnd.yyc, opening 5 – 10 pm

Bill Rodgers / A Separate and Pleasant View
Jarvis Hall Gallery, 6 – 8 pm

Muddy Little Secrets Presents: Iren Tete
Mount Pleasant Potters Guild, 7 – 8:30 pm

First Glance : Metamorphosis Contemporary Canadian Portraits
Glenbow Museum, 7 – 8 pm

Stephanie de Couto Costa / Anthology of Mourning
Alberta Printmakers, 7 – 9 pm

Nicole Brunel / Every Worm Deserves a Mansion
The New Gallery, 8 – 11:30 pm

Frances Vettergreen: In My House
Framed on Fifth, opening reception 6 – 9 pm

 

SATURDAY, MARCH 7

Starry Dynamo Arts Market
Royal Canadian Legion #1, 10 am – 5 pm

XX – A Celebration of Top Canadian Women Artists
Herringer Kiss Gallery, 2 – 5 pm

Closing Reception Jolie Bird and Alyssa ‘Sikapinakii’ Duck Chief
Stride Gallery, 2 – 4 pm

Women Exclusive
Wallace Galleries Ltd, 2 – 5 pm

Artist Talk / Nicole Brunel
The New Gallery, 2 – 3 pm

Twinbat Sticker Co. Grand Opening & Band Tee Garage Sale & Show
Forest Lawn Community Association, 5 – 9 pm

 

SUNDAY, MARCH 8

Calgary Red and White Comic and Toy Expo
1817 Crowchild Trail NW, 10 am – 5 pm

