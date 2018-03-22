  • eat
March 22nd, 2018
where.ca > Alberta > Calgary > Hot Art Round-Up: Mar 22 – 25

Hot Art Round-Up: Mar 22 – 25

By HOT ART YYC

THURSDAY, MARCH 22

Grant Poier – Fifty Foot Run
University of Calgary, Nickle Galleries: noon – 1 pm

Show + Sale Spring 2018: First Night Fundraiser
ACAD, 5 – 8 pm

CarnEVIL Closing Reception by Yung Garlik and Clown Boi Fresh
ACAD, Galerie Gaulin: 6 – 8 pm

Seth Cardinal | the basement smelled like mold
ACAD, The Water Cooler: 6:30 – 7:30 pm

 

FRIDAY, MARCH 23

Art Now with Barbara Bickel
University of Calgary, Department of Art: 10 am – 11:30 am

Redefined Geometries: Explorations of Shape and Form
Calgary Allied Arts Foundation, Gallery 505: 5 – 7 pm

Bee Kingdom Opening Reception Do-Over
Ruberto Ostberg Gallery, 6 – 9 pm

Talk: Environmental Psychology with David Borkenhagen
Esker Foundation, 7 – 8 pm

Accord, the Show
Passion for Glass, 7 – 9 pm

La Guaria Morada
TRUCK Contemporary Art in Calgary, 7 – 11 pm

The usual place, but to the side (U-HALL)
TRUCK Contemporary Art in Calgary, 7 – 11 pm

Portable Closets: Kyle Alden Martens
Stride Gallery, 8 pm – midnight

 

SATURDAY, MARCH 24

Studio NOW
Christine Klassen Gallery, 1 – 4 pm

Artist Talk / Juan Ortiz-Apuy
TRUCK Contemporary Art in Calgary, 1 – 2 pm

The Passion Pursuit by Angela Mulrooney
Gerry Thomas Gallery, 7 – 10 pm

Intersections
cSPACE, Uproot YYC: 7 – 9 pm

 

SUNDAY, MARCH 25

Egg Decorating Workshop
Ruberto Ostberg Gallery, Karen Pickles: 1 – 3 pm

Art Flicks / Sondra Meszaros presents Belle de Jour (1967)
Contemporary Calgary, Model Citizen: 2 – 4 pm

