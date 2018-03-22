Hot Art Round-Up: Mar 22 – 25

By HOT ART YYC
THURSDAY, MARCH 22
Grant Poier – Fifty Foot Run
University of Calgary, Nickle Galleries: noon – 1 pm
Show + Sale Spring 2018: First Night Fundraiser
ACAD, 5 – 8 pm
CarnEVIL Closing Reception by Yung Garlik and Clown Boi Fresh
ACAD, Galerie Gaulin: 6 – 8 pm
Seth Cardinal | the basement smelled like mold
ACAD, The Water Cooler: 6:30 – 7:30 pm
FRIDAY, MARCH 23
Art Now with Barbara Bickel
University of Calgary, Department of Art: 10 am – 11:30 am
Redefined Geometries: Explorations of Shape and Form
Calgary Allied Arts Foundation, Gallery 505: 5 – 7 pm
Bee Kingdom Opening Reception Do-Over
Ruberto Ostberg Gallery, 6 – 9 pm
Talk: Environmental Psychology with David Borkenhagen
Esker Foundation, 7 – 8 pm
Accord, the Show
Passion for Glass, 7 – 9 pm
La Guaria Morada
TRUCK Contemporary Art in Calgary, 7 – 11 pm
The usual place, but to the side (U-HALL)
TRUCK Contemporary Art in Calgary, 7 – 11 pm
Portable Closets: Kyle Alden Martens
Stride Gallery, 8 pm – midnight
SATURDAY, MARCH 24
Studio NOW
Christine Klassen Gallery, 1 – 4 pm
Artist Talk / Juan Ortiz-Apuy
TRUCK Contemporary Art in Calgary, 1 – 2 pm
The Passion Pursuit by Angela Mulrooney
Gerry Thomas Gallery, 7 – 10 pm
Intersections
cSPACE, Uproot YYC: 7 – 9 pm
SUNDAY, MARCH 25
Egg Decorating Workshop
Ruberto Ostberg Gallery, Karen Pickles: 1 – 3 pm
Art Flicks / Sondra Meszaros presents Belle de Jour (1967)
Contemporary Calgary, Model Citizen: 2 – 4 pm