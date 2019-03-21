  • eat
March 21st, 2019
where.ca > Alberta > Calgary > Hot Art Round-Up: Mar 21 – 24

Hot Art Round-Up: Mar 21 – 24

By HOT ART YYC

THURSDAY, MARCH 21

Kelly McElrea Solo Show
Dandelion Gallery, March 21 – May 19

Raices (Roots) Art Exhibition Open House
INTI Designs Studios & Gallery, 6 – 10 pm

FRIDAY, MARCH 22

Artist Talk with Byron Rich
University of Calgary Department of Art, 10 am – 11:30 am

Project Grant Program Information Sessions
New Central Library, 10 am – noon

A Conversation with Mark Dicey
Heffel Fine Art Auction House, 5 – 7 pm

Cl*st*r F*ck Group Show
NVRLND, Friday 6 – 10 pm, Saturday noon – 6 pm

LET’S STAY IN TOUCH, TRUCK’s annual postcard fundraiser
TRUCK Contemporary Art in Calgary, 7 – 10 pm

Give a F*ck
Payton G Design, Koi: 10 pm – midnight

SATURDAY, MARCH 23

CRTA (Calgary Retired Teachers) Art Show and Sale
St. Peter’s Anglican Church, 10 am – 4 pm

Robert Pierce: Hide and Seek
Christine Klassen Gallery, 1 – 4 pm

Blake Senini – Dear Nevermore:
Herringer Kiss Gallery, 2 – 5 pm

Tamara Lee-Anne Cardinal: Mekinawewin, to give a gift
Untitled Art Society, 2 – 5 pm

Grown-Up Shopping Night
Motion Gallery, 7 – 10 pm

Radiant and Radical: The Soul of Black Art in Mohkinstsis
cSPACE, 7:30 – 9:30 pm

SUNDAY, MARCH 24

Cinematic Sundays: Westwood: Punk, Icon, Activist
Glenbow Museum, 1 – 3 pm

