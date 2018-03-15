Hot Art Round-Up: Mar 15 – 18

By HOT ART YYC
THURSDAY, MARCH 15
Art Calgary (Art Fair)
cSPACE King Edward, Thursday 4 – 9 pm, Friday & Saturday 10 am – 9 pm
Sense Series +15 Window Closing Reception
Arts Commons, Alberta Printmakers: 6 – 7 pm
The Silence that the Walls Feed Back to Me Closing Reception
Arts Commons, Stride Gallery: 6 – 7 pm
Humboldt Magnussen: Witness Closing Reception
Arts Commons, Untitled Art Society: 6 – 7 pm
Emilie MacPhail – Reveries Closing Reception
Arts Commons, Marion Nicoll Gallery: 6 – 7 pm
In a Constant State of Flux Closing Reception
Arts Commons, TRUCK Contemporary Art in Calgary: 6 – 7 pm
Community Development Show – Opening Reception
ACAD, 6 – 9 pm
Late Night / Weaving and Wine with Indo Designer Rugs
Contemporary Calgary, Indo Designer Rugs: 6 – 8:30 pm
FRIDAY, MARCH 16
Patrick Dunford / Difficult Terrain
Jarvis Hall Gallery, 5 – 8 pm
Group Show
Apik Fine Art, Eau Claire Market: 5 – 9 pm
SATURDAY, MARCH 17
Michael Batty & Kristofir Dean: Line & Colour
Newzones, 2 – 4 pm
People’s Portrait Prize 2018 Awards Reception
cSPACE, 6 – 9 pm
SUNDAY, MARCH 18
Community Day, presented by Chevron Canada
Glenbow Museum, 9 am – 5 pm