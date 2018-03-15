Hot Art Round-Up: Mar 15 – 18

By HOT ART YYC

THURSDAY, MARCH 15

Art Calgary (Art Fair)

cSPACE King Edward, Thursday 4 – 9 pm, Friday & Saturday 10 am – 9 pm

Sense Series +15 Window Closing Reception

Arts Commons, Alberta Printmakers: 6 – 7 pm

The Silence that the Walls Feed Back to Me Closing Reception

Arts Commons, Stride Gallery: 6 – 7 pm

Humboldt Magnussen: Witness Closing Reception

Arts Commons, Untitled Art Society: 6 – 7 pm

Emilie MacPhail – Reveries Closing Reception

Arts Commons, Marion Nicoll Gallery: 6 – 7 pm

In a Constant State of Flux Closing Reception

Arts Commons, TRUCK Contemporary Art in Calgary: 6 – 7 pm

Community Development Show – Opening Reception

ACAD, 6 – 9 pm

Late Night / Weaving and Wine with Indo Designer Rugs

Contemporary Calgary, Indo Designer Rugs: 6 – 8:30 pm

FRIDAY, MARCH 16

Patrick Dunford / Difficult Terrain

Jarvis Hall Gallery, 5 – 8 pm

Group Show

Apik Fine Art, Eau Claire Market: 5 – 9 pm

SATURDAY, MARCH 17

Michael Batty & Kristofir Dean: Line & Colour

Newzones, 2 – 4 pm

People’s Portrait Prize 2018 Awards Reception

cSPACE, 6 – 9 pm

SUNDAY, MARCH 18

Community Day, presented by Chevron Canada

Glenbow Museum, 9 am – 5 pm