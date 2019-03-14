  • eat
March 14th, 2019
where.ca > Alberta > Calgary > Hot Art Round-Up: Mar 14 – 16

Hot Art Round-Up: Mar 14 – 16

By HOT ART YYC

THURSDAY, MARCH 14

Tracy Proctor’s Closing Reception of Waxing Poetic
Blackboard Gallery, 5 – 8 pm

Chasing the Mountains: A Range of Work
Blackboard Gallery, 5 – 8 pm

Spotlight YYC- Artist Reception with Judy Sysak
Alberta Craft Gallery, cSPACE: 5 – 8 pm

Light Night: An Interactive Community Event in Support of CWES
Más Studios, Hot Neon Productions: 5 – 8 pm

Robyn Mah – Tensions
Marion Nicoll Gallery, 6 – 8 pm

Dirty Douks – Spirrrit Wrrrestlerrrs
Marion Nicoll Gallery, 6 – 8 pm

 

FRIDAY, MARCH 15

The 13th Annual HORSE SHOW
Alberta University of the Arts, 6 – 8:30 pm

Crescent Moon Party
Crescent Heights Community Association, 7 – 9:30 pm

 

SATURDAY, MARCH 16

Puppet Pop-Up: Aliens
Calgary Central Library, 12:30 4:30 pm

Animovies! Co-produced with CAOS & Emmedia
Calgary Central Library, 4:30 – 5:30 pm

Transforming Odds & Ends
The Alberta Society of Artists. HUB @ 302: reception 1 – 3 pm

Barbara Ballachey: Meditation on Abstraction
The Edge Gallery, opening reception 1 – 4 pm

Cathy Daley: Caress and Susannah Montague: Lucid Dreams
Newzones, opening reception 2 – 4 pm

Art Auction Fundraiser
cSPACE, 5 – 10:30 pm

