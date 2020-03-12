By HOT ART YYC

THURSDAY, MARCH 12

Nickle at Noon – Eric Donovan

Nickle Galleries, noon – 1 pm

A Closer Look Tours (Maxwell Bates: The In Crowd)

Glenbow Museum, 1 pm

Perspectives Art Show

The Alex Community Health Centre, 4:30- 7 pm

Spotlight YYC | Wildflower Arts Centre: Richards & McGrath

cSPACE: 5 – 8 pm

Remnants: Amended Paradigms

Blackboard Gallery, cSPACE: 5 – 8 pm

Open Studio with Mabel Tan

cSPACE: 6 – 9 pm

FRIDAY, MARCH 13

Craft Tour – Prairie Pots at Nickle Galleries

Nickle Galleries, 10 am – 12:30 pm

Artist Talk with Kandis Friesen

University of Calgary Department of Art, 11 am – 12:30 pm

Sarah Stevenson: Still Falling

TrépanierBaer, opening 5 – 8 pm

Mug Night

Alberta University of the Arts, 6 – 11 pm

Sarah Nordean: I Can’t Live Without You

VIVIANEART, opening reception 6 – 9 pm

Tape 158: New Documents from the Archives

TRUCK Contemporary Art in Calgary, 7 – 10 pm

SATURDAY, MARCH 14

Amy Dryer: Dwelling Place

Masters Gallery Ltd, opening reception 1 – 4 pm

Scot Bullick: Reboot Outpost

The Edge Gallery, opening reception 1 – 4 pm

Pat Service: A Larger Silence

David Robinson: Shadows of Doubt

Newzones, opening 2 – 4 pm

SUNDAY, MARCH 15

Nat Geo Live: Building the Photo Ark with Joel Sartore

Jack Singer Concert Hall, 2 – 3:30 pm