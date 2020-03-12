  • eat
March 12th, 2020
where.ca > Alberta > Calgary > Hot Art Round-Up: Mar 12 – 15

Hot Art Round-Up: Mar 12 – 15

By HOT ART YYC

 

THURSDAY, MARCH 12

Nickle at Noon – Eric Donovan
Nickle Galleries, noon – 1 pm

A Closer Look Tours (Maxwell Bates: The In Crowd)
Glenbow Museum, 1 pm

Perspectives Art Show
The Alex Community Health Centre, 4:30- 7 pm

Spotlight YYC | Wildflower Arts Centre: Richards & McGrath
cSPACE: 5 – 8 pm

Remnants: Amended Paradigms
Blackboard Gallery, cSPACE: 5 – 8 pm

Open Studio with Mabel Tan
cSPACE: 6 – 9 pm

 

FRIDAY, MARCH 13

Craft Tour – Prairie Pots at Nickle Galleries
Nickle Galleries, 10 am – 12:30 pm

Artist Talk with Kandis Friesen
University of Calgary Department of Art, 11 am – 12:30 pm

Sarah Stevenson: Still Falling
TrépanierBaer, opening 5 – 8 pm

Mug Night
Alberta University of the Arts, 6 – 11 pm

Sarah Nordean: I Can’t Live Without You
VIVIANEART, opening reception 6 – 9 pm

Tape 158: New Documents from the Archives
TRUCK Contemporary Art in Calgary, 7 – 10 pm

 

SATURDAY, MARCH 14

Amy Dryer: Dwelling Place
Masters Gallery Ltd, opening reception 1 – 4 pm

Scot Bullick: Reboot Outpost
The Edge Gallery, opening reception 1 – 4 pm

Pat Service: A Larger Silence
David Robinson: Shadows of Doubt
Newzones, opening 2 – 4 pm

 

SUNDAY, MARCH 15

Nat Geo Live: Building the Photo Ark with Joel Sartore
Jack Singer Concert Hall, 2 – 3:30 pm

