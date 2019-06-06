  • eat
June 6th, 2019
where.ca > Alberta > Calgary > Hot Art Round-Up: Jun 6 – 8

Hot Art Round-Up: Jun 6 – 8

By HOT ART YYC

THURSDAY, JUNE 6

Chris Temple: Iron Works
Paul Kuhn Gallery, opening reception 5 – 8 pm

Free First Thursday Nights
Glenbow Museum, 5 – 9 pm

Big Oil – An exhibition by Douglas Williamson
New Edward Gallery, June 6 – 8

Wishing Wall Interactive Art Installation
Arts Commons, through June 14

 

FRIDAY, JUNE 7

WILD for Wildlife
Webster Galleries, through June 29

Summer Takeover at St. Louis
Market Collective, Friday noon – 7, Saturday & Sunday 11 am – 5 pm

Inglewood Night Market
5 – 11 pm

Unseen – Group Art Show
ArtPoint Gallery, 5 – 9 pm

Nvrlnd Open House & Studio Sale
5 – 9 pm

Opening Night: Keepsakes of Conflict & Quilting for a Cause
The Military Museums, 6 – 10 pm

David Youn Photography: Developing
Phil & Sebastian Coffee Roasters – Mission, 6 pm (please RSVP due to space)

New Forum Art Show and Sale-This Woman’s Work
Loft 112, 6 pm (please RSVP due to space)

Jessie Rose Vala and Stephen Nachtigall / The Yellow Forest
TRUCK Contemporary Art in Calgary, 7 – 11 pm

Kasia Sosnowski – Good Grief
Stride Gallery, 8 – 11 pm

 

SATURDAY, JUNE 8

Farmers & Makers Market at cSPACE
10 am – 3 pm

Conspiracy of Crones
TRUCK Contemporary Art U-Hall space, opening reception 1 – 4 pm

Urban Experiences Artist Reception
New Motion Gallery, 3 – 7 pm

