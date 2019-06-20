Hot Art Round-Up: Jun 20 – 22

By HOT ART YYC
THURSDAY, JUNE 20
Meshes | Anna Semenoff & Jordan Schinkel
TRUCK Contemporary Art in Calgary, through June 22
Skylar Eyre + Gabby Coates – Your one & only
Marion Nicoll Gallery, Alberta University of the Arts, through August 16
Exhibition: Indian Relay
Central Library, through July 26
A celebration of our summer exhibit and Métis culture!
Lougheed House, 5:30 – 8:30 pm
Pat Devlin: First Flight
cSPACE, 6 – 10 pm
FRIDAY, JUNE 21
Barn and Art Studio – Annual Show and Sale
The Long Grass Studio and Workshop, Friday 5 – 8 pm, Saturday 10 am – 6 pm
Summer Takeover at St. Louis
Market Collective, East Village Calgary (Friday noon – 7 pm, Sat & Sun 11 am – 5 pm)
Calgary Night Market
Bridgeland Riverside Community Association, 5 – 11 pm
Book Launch & Reading: ‘Second Thoughts’ Angie Keefer
Esker Foundation, 6 – 6:45 pm
SATURDAY, JUNE 22
Farmers & Makers Market at cSPACE
10 am – 3 pm
Paint the Street // 13 Ave and 1 St NE
Crescent Heights Community Association, 11 am – 9 pm
9th Annual Calgary Horror Con
Clarion Hotel and Conference Centre, Sat & Sun, 11 am – 7 pm
Sled Island presents: We Are Not An Island Queer Zine Fair
Central Library, Saturday 11 am – noon, Sunday noon – 4 pm
Mad Max Ride YYC
520 – 13 Ave SE, 1 – 4 pm
Sled Island Block Party 2019
10 Ave & 10 St SE, 2 – 9:30 pm
KO Arts Centre Open House
KO Arts Centre, starts at 3 pm (RSVP)
New Forum Launch & Festival
Loft 112, 7 pm (ticketed)
Art Blow Out Sale
New Motion Gallery, Saturday and Sunday, noon – 4 pm