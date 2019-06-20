Hot Art Round-Up: Jun 20 – 22

By HOT ART YYC

THURSDAY, JUNE 20

Meshes | Anna Semenoff & Jordan Schinkel

TRUCK Contemporary Art in Calgary, through June 22

Skylar Eyre + Gabby Coates – Your one & only

Marion Nicoll Gallery, Alberta University of the Arts, through August 16

Exhibition: Indian Relay

Central Library, through July 26

A celebration of our summer exhibit and Métis culture!

Lougheed House, 5:30 – 8:30 pm

Pat Devlin: First Flight

cSPACE, 6 – 10 pm

FRIDAY, JUNE 21

Barn and Art Studio – Annual Show and Sale

The Long Grass Studio and Workshop, Friday 5 – 8 pm, Saturday 10 am – 6 pm

Summer Takeover at St. Louis

Market Collective, East Village Calgary (Friday noon – 7 pm, Sat & Sun 11 am – 5 pm)

Calgary Night Market

Bridgeland Riverside Community Association, 5 – 11 pm

Book Launch & Reading: ‘Second Thoughts’ Angie Keefer

Esker Foundation, 6 – 6:45 pm

SATURDAY, JUNE 22

Farmers & Makers Market at cSPACE

10 am – 3 pm

Paint the Street // 13 Ave and 1 St NE

Crescent Heights Community Association, 11 am – 9 pm

9th Annual Calgary Horror Con

Clarion Hotel and Conference Centre, Sat & Sun, 11 am – 7 pm

Sled Island presents: We Are Not An Island Queer Zine Fair

Central Library, Saturday 11 am – noon, Sunday noon – 4 pm

Mad Max Ride YYC

520 – 13 Ave SE, 1 – 4 pm

Sled Island Block Party 2019

10 Ave & 10 St SE, 2 – 9:30 pm

KO Arts Centre Open House

KO Arts Centre, starts at 3 pm (RSVP)

New Forum Launch & Festival

Loft 112, 7 pm (ticketed)

Art Blow Out Sale

New Motion Gallery, Saturday and Sunday, noon – 4 pm