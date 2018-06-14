  • eat
June 14th, 2018
where.ca > Alberta > Calgary > Hot Art Round-Up: Jun 14 – 16

Hot Art Round-Up: Jun 14 – 16

By HOT ART YYC

THURSDAY, JUNE 14

Animal Crackers-Angie Rees
Blackboard Gallery, 5 – 8 pm

Second Thursday – Artist Spotlight
Alberta Craft Gallery, cSpace: 5 – 8 pm

Adults Only Night at TELUS Spark- Cocktail Science June 14th
TELUS Spark, 6 – 10 pm

ShapeFormChanges Exhibition
Motion Gallery, 6 – 9 pm

Off Cut – Exhibition reception for Chris Savage, and Nasarimba
The Bridge Inc, 7 – 9 pm

Artists in the Museum
The Military Museums, 7 – 10 pm

 

FRIDAY, JUNE 15

Five AM presents Natasha Jensen
Five Art & Merchandise, 7 – 10 pm

Connections 2018 Group Exhibition
Ruberto Ostberg Gallery, 5 – 9 pm

Launch Party
Glenbow Museum, 7:30 – 10 pm

 

SATURDAY, JUNE 16

Farmers & Makers Market at cSPACE
cSPACE, 10 am – 3 pm

Rock Painting for Neighbour Day at the Calgary Public Library
Central Library, 11 am – 2 pm

Neighbour Day -Art for the Artist in You
Framed on Fifth, 11 am – 4 pm

Exhibition Opening – Process; thinking through
cSPACE, Alberta Craft Gallery: 2 – 4 pm

BUMP Launch Party ft. Ryan Hemsworth
Central Memorial Park, 3 -11:30 pm

“Canvas pARTy” Bumblebee Buzz
Motion Gallery, 7 – 9:30 pm

,

