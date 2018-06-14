Hot Art Round-Up: Jun 14 – 16

By HOT ART YYC
THURSDAY, JUNE 14
Animal Crackers-Angie Rees
Blackboard Gallery, 5 – 8 pm
Second Thursday – Artist Spotlight
Alberta Craft Gallery, cSpace: 5 – 8 pm
Adults Only Night at TELUS Spark- Cocktail Science June 14th
TELUS Spark, 6 – 10 pm
ShapeFormChanges Exhibition
Motion Gallery, 6 – 9 pm
Off Cut – Exhibition reception for Chris Savage, and Nasarimba
The Bridge Inc, 7 – 9 pm
Artists in the Museum
The Military Museums, 7 – 10 pm
FRIDAY, JUNE 15
Five AM presents Natasha Jensen
Five Art & Merchandise, 7 – 10 pm
Connections 2018 Group Exhibition
Ruberto Ostberg Gallery, 5 – 9 pm
Launch Party
Glenbow Museum, 7:30 – 10 pm
SATURDAY, JUNE 16
Farmers & Makers Market at cSPACE
cSPACE, 10 am – 3 pm
Rock Painting for Neighbour Day at the Calgary Public Library
Central Library, 11 am – 2 pm
Neighbour Day -Art for the Artist in You
Framed on Fifth, 11 am – 4 pm
Exhibition Opening – Process; thinking through
cSPACE, Alberta Craft Gallery: 2 – 4 pm
BUMP Launch Party ft. Ryan Hemsworth
Central Memorial Park, 3 -11:30 pm
“Canvas pARTy” Bumblebee Buzz
Motion Gallery, 7 – 9:30 pm