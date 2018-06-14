Hot Art Round-Up: Jun 14 – 16

By HOT ART YYC

THURSDAY, JUNE 14

Animal Crackers-Angie Rees

Blackboard Gallery, 5 – 8 pm

Second Thursday – Artist Spotlight

Alberta Craft Gallery, cSpace: 5 – 8 pm

Adults Only Night at TELUS Spark- Cocktail Science June 14th

TELUS Spark, 6 – 10 pm

ShapeFormChanges Exhibition

Motion Gallery, 6 – 9 pm

Off Cut – Exhibition reception for Chris Savage, and Nasarimba

The Bridge Inc, 7 – 9 pm

Artists in the Museum

The Military Museums, 7 – 10 pm

FRIDAY, JUNE 15

Five AM presents Natasha Jensen

Five Art & Merchandise, 7 – 10 pm

Connections 2018 Group Exhibition

Ruberto Ostberg Gallery, 5 – 9 pm

Launch Party

Glenbow Museum, 7:30 – 10 pm

SATURDAY, JUNE 16

Farmers & Makers Market at cSPACE

cSPACE, 10 am – 3 pm

Rock Painting for Neighbour Day at the Calgary Public Library

Central Library, 11 am – 2 pm

Neighbour Day -Art for the Artist in You

Framed on Fifth, 11 am – 4 pm

Exhibition Opening – Process; thinking through

cSPACE, Alberta Craft Gallery: 2 – 4 pm

BUMP Launch Party ft. Ryan Hemsworth

Central Memorial Park, 3 -11:30 pm

“Canvas pARTy” Bumblebee Buzz

Motion Gallery, 7 – 9:30 pm