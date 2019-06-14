  • eat
where.ca > Alberta > Calgary > Hot Art Round-Up: Jun 14 – 16

Hot Art Round-Up: Jun 14 – 16

By HOT ART YYC

FRIDAY, JUNE 14

Summer Takeover at St. Louis
Market Collective, Friday noon – 7, Saturday & Sunday 11 am – 5 pm

Community Group Exhibition
Ruberto Ostberg Gallery, 5 – 9 pm

There Are No Fakes – A Film by Jamie Kastner
Glenbow Museum, 7 – 9 pm

 

SATURDAY, JUNE 15

Farmers & Makers Market at cSPACE
10 am – 3 pm

CSIF Garage Sale/Open House
The Calgary Society of Independent Filmmakers, 10:30 am – 4:30 pm

Neighbours Day (free event)
New Motion Gallery, noon – 5 pm

Neighbor Day 2019
Framed on Fifth, 11 – 4

BUMP 2019 Launch Party / Neighbour Day!
Beltline Urban Murals Project, Central Memorial Park: 1 – 6 pm

A Point on the Horizon – Opening Reception
Leighton Art Centre, 2 – 4 pm

Fun Time Art Pals Group Show
The Milk Tiger Lounge, 4 – 9 pm

 

SUNDAY, JUNE 16

Paint with Goats – Father’s Day Event
Color Me Mine (Kensington) 3:30 – 5:30 pm

