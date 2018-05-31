  • eat
  • shop
  • see
  • go
  • stay
  • daytrip
  • map
  • calendar
  • transport
  • weather
  • currency
  • tofrom
May 31st, 2018
where.ca > Alberta > Calgary > Hot Art Round-Up: Jun 1 – 3

Hot Art Round-Up: Jun 1 – 3

By HOT ART YYC

FRIDAY, JUNE 1

Art Auction Launch Party
Motion Gallery, 5 – 9 pm

Andrée-Anne Roussel / -Pathie
TRUCK Contemporary Art in Calgary, 7 – 10 pm

Bruise Me Softly
Stride Gallery, 8 pm – midnight

 

SATURDAY, JUNE 2

Little Modern Market – Spring Edition
The Official Rally Pointe Bolleyball Club, 9:30 am – 3:30 pm

Opening Day – Farmers & Makers Market at cSPACE
cSPACE, 10 am -3 pm

Clothesline Festival & Art Sale 2018
Leighton Art Centre, Saturday and Sunday: 10 am – 4 pm

Calgary Comic Pop Up Show
Kerby Centre, 10 am – 4 pm

Market Collective x Best of Calgary: Jewelry Pop-Up
Plant, 11 am – 4 pm

Make your own botanical art
Lougheed House, 11 am – 2 pm

Dan Whiting / New Works
Jarvis Hall Gallery, 2 – 5 pm

Jane Reeve & Ross Lynem Closing Reception
Ruberto Ostberg Gallery, 2 – 5 pm

Artist Talk / Andrée-Anne Roussel
TRUCK Contemporary Art in Calgary, 3 – 4:30 pm

 

SUNDAY, JUNE 3

4th Street Lilac Festival
10 am – 6 pm

Emily Promise Allison: Dream Sequence
Untitled Art Society, 4th Street Lilac Festival: 10 am – 6 pm

arrow graphic

OUR FULL Calgary COVERAGE

,

Comment on this article

Comments are closed.