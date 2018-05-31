Hot Art Round-Up: Jun 1 – 3

By HOT ART YYC

FRIDAY, JUNE 1

Art Auction Launch Party

Motion Gallery, 5 – 9 pm

Andrée-Anne Roussel / -Pathie

TRUCK Contemporary Art in Calgary, 7 – 10 pm

Bruise Me Softly

Stride Gallery, 8 pm – midnight

SATURDAY, JUNE 2

Little Modern Market – Spring Edition

The Official Rally Pointe Bolleyball Club, 9:30 am – 3:30 pm

Opening Day – Farmers & Makers Market at cSPACE

cSPACE, 10 am -3 pm

Clothesline Festival & Art Sale 2018

Leighton Art Centre, Saturday and Sunday: 10 am – 4 pm

Calgary Comic Pop Up Show

Kerby Centre, 10 am – 4 pm

Market Collective x Best of Calgary: Jewelry Pop-Up

Plant, 11 am – 4 pm

Make your own botanical art

Lougheed House, 11 am – 2 pm

Dan Whiting / New Works

Jarvis Hall Gallery, 2 – 5 pm

Jane Reeve & Ross Lynem Closing Reception

Ruberto Ostberg Gallery, 2 – 5 pm

Artist Talk / Andrée-Anne Roussel

TRUCK Contemporary Art in Calgary, 3 – 4:30 pm

SUNDAY, JUNE 3

4th Street Lilac Festival

10 am – 6 pm

Emily Promise Allison: Dream Sequence

Untitled Art Society, 4th Street Lilac Festival: 10 am – 6 pm