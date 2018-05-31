Hot Art Round-Up: Jun 1 – 3

By HOT ART YYC
FRIDAY, JUNE 1
Art Auction Launch Party
Motion Gallery, 5 – 9 pm
Andrée-Anne Roussel / -Pathie
TRUCK Contemporary Art in Calgary, 7 – 10 pm
Bruise Me Softly
Stride Gallery, 8 pm – midnight
SATURDAY, JUNE 2
Little Modern Market – Spring Edition
The Official Rally Pointe Bolleyball Club, 9:30 am – 3:30 pm
Opening Day – Farmers & Makers Market at cSPACE
cSPACE, 10 am -3 pm
Clothesline Festival & Art Sale 2018
Leighton Art Centre, Saturday and Sunday: 10 am – 4 pm
Calgary Comic Pop Up Show
Kerby Centre, 10 am – 4 pm
Market Collective x Best of Calgary: Jewelry Pop-Up
Plant, 11 am – 4 pm
Make your own botanical art
Lougheed House, 11 am – 2 pm
Dan Whiting / New Works
Jarvis Hall Gallery, 2 – 5 pm
Jane Reeve & Ross Lynem Closing Reception
Ruberto Ostberg Gallery, 2 – 5 pm
Artist Talk / Andrée-Anne Roussel
TRUCK Contemporary Art in Calgary, 3 – 4:30 pm
SUNDAY, JUNE 3
4th Street Lilac Festival
10 am – 6 pm
Emily Promise Allison: Dream Sequence
Untitled Art Society, 4th Street Lilac Festival: 10 am – 6 pm