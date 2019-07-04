  • eat
July 4th, 2019
Hot Art Round-Up: July 4 – 7

Hot Art Round-Up: July 4 – 7

By HOT ART YYC

THURSDAY, JULY 4

Free First Thursday Nights
Glenbow Museum, 5 – 9 pm

 

FRIDAY, JULY 5

Western Oasis | Calgary Stampede 2019
BMO Centre, Halls D & E

Queen B Studio popup artist
John Fluevog Shoes, July 5 – 9

Summer Takeover at St. Louis
Market Collective, East Village Calgary (Friday noon – 7 pm, Sat & Sun 11 am – 5 pm)

Carrie Allison / These Threads Hold Memory
The New Gallery, 8 pm – midnight

 

SATURDAY, JULY 6

Artist-Run Pancake Breakfast
Ruberto Ostberg Gallery, 9:30 – 11:30 am

Friendraiser Event!
Ruberto Ostberg Gallery, 9:30 – noon

Farmers & Makers Market at cSPACE
10 am – 3 pm

Hazel Meyer: The Weight of Inheritance
University of Calgary, 10:50 am – 12:20 pm

Art Blow Out Sale
New Motion Gallery, noon – 4 pm

Outdoor Performance: Dribble – Julie D. Mills
Stride Gallery, 4 – 6 pm

FreshFaces, G’DDY UP!
Newzones Gallery of Contemporary Art, through August 24

Cache: curated by Kevin Kanashiro
Herringer Kiss Gallery, through August 31
Opening Reception Saturday, July 6 from 2 to 5 pm. Curator and Artists’ Remarks at 3:30 pm.

 

SUNDAY, JULY 7

Stampede Sunday in Inglewood
8 am – 5 pm

