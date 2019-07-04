Hot Art Round-Up: July 4 – 7

By HOT ART YYC
THURSDAY, JULY 4
Free First Thursday Nights
Glenbow Museum, 5 – 9 pm
FRIDAY, JULY 5
Western Oasis | Calgary Stampede 2019
BMO Centre, Halls D & E
Queen B Studio popup artist
John Fluevog Shoes, July 5 – 9
Summer Takeover at St. Louis
Market Collective, East Village Calgary (Friday noon – 7 pm, Sat & Sun 11 am – 5 pm)
Carrie Allison / These Threads Hold Memory
The New Gallery, 8 pm – midnight
SATURDAY, JULY 6
Artist-Run Pancake Breakfast
Ruberto Ostberg Gallery, 9:30 – 11:30 am
Friendraiser Event!
Ruberto Ostberg Gallery, 9:30 – noon
Farmers & Makers Market at cSPACE
10 am – 3 pm
Hazel Meyer: The Weight of Inheritance
University of Calgary, 10:50 am – 12:20 pm
Art Blow Out Sale
New Motion Gallery, noon – 4 pm
Outdoor Performance: Dribble – Julie D. Mills
Stride Gallery, 4 – 6 pm
FreshFaces, G’DDY UP!
Newzones Gallery of Contemporary Art, through August 24
Cache: curated by Kevin Kanashiro
Herringer Kiss Gallery, through August 31
Opening Reception Saturday, July 6 from 2 to 5 pm. Curator and Artists’ Remarks at 3:30 pm.
SUNDAY, JULY 7
Stampede Sunday in Inglewood
8 am – 5 pm