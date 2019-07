Hot Art Round-Up: Jul 25 – 28

By HOT ART YYC

THURSDAY, JULY 25

Acadia’s Garden & Art Tour

Acadia Community Garden, 5 – 8 pm

Creative Action Lab

Crescent Heights Community Association, 7 – 9 pm

FRIDAY, JULY 26

Summer Takeover at St. Louis

Market Collective, Friday – Sunday

Movie in the Park: Isle of Dogs – A Wes Anderson Film – July 26

Central Memorial Park, 4 pm – midnight

Calgary Night Market

Bridgeland Riverside Community Association, 5 – 11 pm

Bridgeland Outdoor Market

235 – 8A Street NE, 5 – 11 pm

Only the Beginning Art Reception

Wellspring Calgary (Fountain Court), 5 – 8 pm

SATURDAY, JULY 27

Farmers Market Saturdays

cSPACE, 10 am – 3 pm

Acadia’s Garden & Art Tour

Acadia Community Garden, 5 – 8 pm

Handblown Glass Sale and Extraordinary Glassblowing!

Bee Kingdom, 11 am – 4 pm

Elena Bushan: Solo Exhibition

CF Chinook Centre, 4 – 9 pm

ATC Calgary Trading Session

TRUCK Contemporary Art in Calgary, 5 – 7 pm

SUNDAY, JULY 28

Painting in Rotary Park // Village Days

Rotary Park (617 – 1 St NE) 11 am – 1 pm

What do I say to strangers: Exhibition Tour with Shauna Thompson

Esker Foundation, 1 – 2 pm

Emote

EMMEDIA Gallery & Production Society, 7 – 10 pm