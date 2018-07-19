  • eat
  • shop
  • see
  • go
  • stay
  • daytrip
  • map
  • calendar
  • transport
  • weather
  • currency
  • tofrom
July 19th, 2018
where.ca > Alberta > Calgary > Hot Art Round-Up: Jul 19 – 22

Hot Art Round-Up: Jul 19 – 22

By HOT ART YYC

THURSDAY, JULY 19

Brandon Giessmann / Projections ± Predispositions
TRUCK Contemporary Art in Calgary, 9 – 9 pm

Mitchell Chalifoux / Young Man’s Fancy
Alberta Printmakers, 6 – 7 pm

Jaime McDonald: starting and not necessarily ending
Arts Commons, Untitled Art Society: 6 – 7 pm

Plus 15 Window Gallery Exhibition / Henry Heng Lu
Arts Commons, The New Gallery: 6 – 8 pm

Lusine Manukyan – A Toast
Marion Nicoll Gallery, 6 – 7 pm

“Everything Summer” Artist Reception and Art Sale
Motion Gallery, starts at 6 pm

RAW Calgary: Connect
Marquee Beer Market & Stage, 7 pm – midnight

 

FRIDAY, JULY 20

BUMP Launch Party – Part II – Updated
Central Memorial Park, 4 – 11 pm

3D Show II Opening Reception
Motion Gallery, 7 – 9 pm

 

SATURDAY, JULY 21

Bee Kingdom Glass Sale and Free BBQ
July 21 & 22, noon – 5 pm

Farmers & Makers Market at cSPACE
cSPACE, 10 am – 3 pm

Five AM Presents Geneva Haley
Five Art & Merchandise, 7 – 10 pm

Public Event: Charlie Chaplin Film Screening/Film Shoot
WRECK CITY, EMMEDIA Gallery & Production Society: 7 – 8:30 pm

 

SUNDAY, JULY 22

Rhymes for Young Ghouls: Four Afternoons of Indigenous Cinema
Untitled Art Society, 2 – 4 pm

arrow graphic

OUR FULL Calgary COVERAGE

, ,

Comment on this article

Comments are closed.