  • eat
  • shop
  • see
  • go
  • stay
  • daytrip
  • map
  • calendar
  • transport
  • weather
  • currency
  • tofrom
January 9th, 2020
where.ca > Alberta > Calgary > Hot Art Round-Up: Jan 9 – 12

Hot Art Round-Up: Jan 9 – 12

By HOT ART YYC

 

THURSDAY, JANUARY 9

Spark After Dark (18+) | Body Worlds: Animal Inside Out Edition
TELUS Spark, 5 – 10 pm

Talking about Publishing
LOFT 112, 7 – 10 pm

 

FRIDAY, JANUARY 10

My First Professional Exhibition Reception
ArtPoint Gallery and Studios, 5 – 9 pm

An opening!!! A celebration of a book!!!!
Rumble HOUSE, 7 pm

Brad Necyk / Telling Stories Otherwise
Alberta Printmakers, 7 – 9 pm

Between the Salt of the Sun and the Light of the Sea
TRUCK Contemporary Art, opening reception 7 – 11 pm

 

SATURDAY, JANUARY 11

Katie Ohe & Harry Kiyooka – Early Works
Herringer Kiss Gallery, 2 – 5 pm

Made-Up Orchard
Lightbox Studio, Arts Commons, January 11 – February 29

Youth Works 2020 Opening Reception
Leighton Art Centre, 2 – 4 pm

 

SUNDAY, JANUARY 12

Maxine Abraham art show
Email for information (1 – 4 pm)

arrow graphic

OUR FULL Calgary COVERAGE

Comment on this article

Comments are closed.