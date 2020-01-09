Hot Art Round-Up: Jan 9 – 12

By HOT ART YYC
THURSDAY, JANUARY 9
Spark After Dark (18+) | Body Worlds: Animal Inside Out Edition
TELUS Spark, 5 – 10 pm
Talking about Publishing
LOFT 112, 7 – 10 pm
FRIDAY, JANUARY 10
My First Professional Exhibition Reception
ArtPoint Gallery and Studios, 5 – 9 pm
An opening!!! A celebration of a book!!!!
Rumble HOUSE, 7 pm
Brad Necyk / Telling Stories Otherwise
Alberta Printmakers, 7 – 9 pm
Between the Salt of the Sun and the Light of the Sea
TRUCK Contemporary Art, opening reception 7 – 11 pm
SATURDAY, JANUARY 11
Katie Ohe & Harry Kiyooka – Early Works
Herringer Kiss Gallery, 2 – 5 pm
Made-Up Orchard
Lightbox Studio, Arts Commons, January 11 – February 29
Youth Works 2020 Opening Reception
Leighton Art Centre, 2 – 4 pm
SUNDAY, JANUARY 12
Maxine Abraham art show
Email for information (1 – 4 pm)