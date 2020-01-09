Hot Art Round-Up: Jan 9 – 12

By HOT ART YYC

THURSDAY, JANUARY 9

Spark After Dark (18+) | Body Worlds: Animal Inside Out Edition

TELUS Spark, 5 – 10 pm

Talking about Publishing

LOFT 112, 7 – 10 pm

FRIDAY, JANUARY 10

My First Professional Exhibition Reception

ArtPoint Gallery and Studios, 5 – 9 pm

An opening!!! A celebration of a book!!!!

Rumble HOUSE, 7 pm

Brad Necyk / Telling Stories Otherwise

Alberta Printmakers, 7 – 9 pm

Between the Salt of the Sun and the Light of the Sea

TRUCK Contemporary Art, opening reception 7 – 11 pm

SATURDAY, JANUARY 11

Katie Ohe & Harry Kiyooka – Early Works

Herringer Kiss Gallery, 2 – 5 pm

Made-Up Orchard

Lightbox Studio, Arts Commons, January 11 – February 29

Youth Works 2020 Opening Reception

Leighton Art Centre, 2 – 4 pm

SUNDAY, JANUARY 12

Maxine Abraham art show

Email for information (1 – 4 pm)