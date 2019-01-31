  • eat
  • shop
  • see
  • go
  • stay
  • daytrip
  • map
  • calendar
  • transport
  • weather
  • currency
  • tofrom
January 31st, 2019
where.ca > Alberta > Calgary > Hot Art Round-Up: Jan 31 – Feb 2

Hot Art Round-Up: Jan 31 – Feb 2

By HOT ART YYC

THURSDAY, JANUARY 31

Winter Exhibition Openings
Nickle Galleries, University of Calgary: 5 – 8 pm

Creative evening of Art & Ideas: the effect of Global Warming
Alliance Française Calgary, cSPACE: 6 – 9 pm

Particle + Wave: Screening Program
EMMEDIA Gallery & Production Society, CSIF – The Calgary Society of Independent Filmmakers

 

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 1

A Painting Partnership: Chiasson & Cournoyer
Webster Galleries, through February 16

Walled Off: The Politics of Containment
The Military Museums, through May 20

Opening Night Reception
Artpoint Gallery and Studios, 5 – 9 pm

First Fridays – Open Studios
Nvrlnd.yyc, 5 – 9 pm

Erotic Nature / Susan Clarahan
Jarvis Hall Gallery, 5 – 8 pm

Infrastructure and the Industrial Age
Resolve Photo, 6 – 9 pm

No Clothes, No Masters
Ivan Gallery, ACAD: Starts at 6:30 pm

Pillar to Post | Nick Heer & Alex Moon
EMMEDIA Gallery & Production Society, 7 – 10 pm

 

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 2

YYC Alternative Market at ICA Hall
Inglewood Community Hall, 10 am – 4 pm

Lunar New Year Festival 2019
Calgary Chinese Cultural Centre, Saturday and Sunday 11 am – 6 pm

Calgary Fence Walking Tour
The Kahanoff Centre, 11 am – 2 pm

Closing Reception for “Peaks and Valleys”
Framed on Fifth, 1 – 4 pm

Costas Costoulas: Atmospheric Reclamation
The Edge Gallery CALGARY, 1 – 4 pm

Home – Exhibition Reception
Alberta Craft Gallery – Calgary: 2 – 4 pm

Joshua Jensen-Nagle: Seasons
“Perception” A Group Exhibition
Newzones, 2 – 4 pm

Vikky Alexander, Stéphane La Rue & Danny Singer: EXPOSURE 2019
TrépanierBaer, 2 – 5 pm

Edward Burtynsky: The Anthropocene Project
Paul Kuhn Gallery, 2 – 5 pm

arrow graphic

OUR FULL Calgary COVERAGE

Comment on this article

Comments are closed.