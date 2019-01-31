Hot Art Round-Up: Jan 31 – Feb 2

By HOT ART YYC

THURSDAY, JANUARY 31

Winter Exhibition Openings

Nickle Galleries, University of Calgary: 5 – 8 pm

Creative evening of Art & Ideas: the effect of Global Warming

Alliance Française Calgary, cSPACE: 6 – 9 pm

Particle + Wave: Screening Program

EMMEDIA Gallery & Production Society, CSIF – The Calgary Society of Independent Filmmakers

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 1

A Painting Partnership: Chiasson & Cournoyer

Webster Galleries, through February 16

Walled Off: The Politics of Containment

The Military Museums, through May 20

Opening Night Reception

Artpoint Gallery and Studios, 5 – 9 pm

First Fridays – Open Studios

Nvrlnd.yyc, 5 – 9 pm

Erotic Nature / Susan Clarahan

Jarvis Hall Gallery, 5 – 8 pm

Infrastructure and the Industrial Age

Resolve Photo, 6 – 9 pm

No Clothes, No Masters

Ivan Gallery, ACAD: Starts at 6:30 pm

Pillar to Post | Nick Heer & Alex Moon

EMMEDIA Gallery & Production Society, 7 – 10 pm

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 2

YYC Alternative Market at ICA Hall

Inglewood Community Hall, 10 am – 4 pm

Lunar New Year Festival 2019

Calgary Chinese Cultural Centre, Saturday and Sunday 11 am – 6 pm

Calgary Fence Walking Tour

The Kahanoff Centre, 11 am – 2 pm

Closing Reception for “Peaks and Valleys”

Framed on Fifth, 1 – 4 pm

Costas Costoulas: Atmospheric Reclamation

The Edge Gallery CALGARY, 1 – 4 pm

Home – Exhibition Reception

Alberta Craft Gallery – Calgary: 2 – 4 pm

Joshua Jensen-Nagle: Seasons

“Perception” A Group Exhibition

Newzones, 2 – 4 pm

Vikky Alexander, Stéphane La Rue & Danny Singer: EXPOSURE 2019

TrépanierBaer, 2 – 5 pm

Edward Burtynsky: The Anthropocene Project

Paul Kuhn Gallery, 2 – 5 pm