Hot Art Round-Up: Jan 31 – Feb 2

THURSDAY, JANUARY 31
Winter Exhibition Openings
Nickle Galleries, University of Calgary: 5 – 8 pm
Creative evening of Art & Ideas: the effect of Global Warming
Alliance Française Calgary, cSPACE: 6 – 9 pm
Particle + Wave: Screening Program
EMMEDIA Gallery & Production Society, CSIF – The Calgary Society of Independent Filmmakers
FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 1
A Painting Partnership: Chiasson & Cournoyer
Webster Galleries, through February 16
Walled Off: The Politics of Containment
The Military Museums, through May 20
Opening Night Reception
Artpoint Gallery and Studios, 5 – 9 pm
First Fridays – Open Studios
Nvrlnd.yyc, 5 – 9 pm
Erotic Nature / Susan Clarahan
Jarvis Hall Gallery, 5 – 8 pm
Infrastructure and the Industrial Age
Resolve Photo, 6 – 9 pm
No Clothes, No Masters
Ivan Gallery, ACAD: Starts at 6:30 pm
Pillar to Post | Nick Heer & Alex Moon
EMMEDIA Gallery & Production Society, 7 – 10 pm
SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 2
YYC Alternative Market at ICA Hall
Inglewood Community Hall, 10 am – 4 pm
Lunar New Year Festival 2019
Calgary Chinese Cultural Centre, Saturday and Sunday 11 am – 6 pm
Calgary Fence Walking Tour
The Kahanoff Centre, 11 am – 2 pm
Closing Reception for “Peaks and Valleys”
Framed on Fifth, 1 – 4 pm
Costas Costoulas: Atmospheric Reclamation
The Edge Gallery CALGARY, 1 – 4 pm
Home – Exhibition Reception
Alberta Craft Gallery – Calgary: 2 – 4 pm
Joshua Jensen-Nagle: Seasons
“Perception” A Group Exhibition
Newzones, 2 – 4 pm
Vikky Alexander, Stéphane La Rue & Danny Singer: EXPOSURE 2019
TrépanierBaer, 2 – 5 pm
Edward Burtynsky: The Anthropocene Project
Paul Kuhn Gallery, 2 – 5 pm