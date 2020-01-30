Hot Art Round-Up: Jan 30 – Feb 1

By HOT ART YYC
THURSDAY, JANUARY 30
Nickle at Noon – Nickle at Noon – Diana Thorneycroft
Nickle Galleries, noon – 1 pm
Opening Reception – Diana Thorneycroft: Black Forest
Nickle Galleries, 4 – 9 pm
Games Night
Illingworth Kerr Gallery, 5 – 9 pm (free tickets/register)
Opening Reception – Everywhere We Are
Nickle Galleries, 5:30 – 9 pm
Exhibit launch event
Lougheed House, 5:30 – 8 pm
Open Studio with Cassie Suche
cSPACE, 6 – 8 pm
Kablusiak/ akunnirun kuupak
Jarvis Hall Gallery, 6 – 8 pm
Process in Process
Loft 112, 6:30 – 9:30 pm
The face of a changing landscape – a portrait show
New Edward Gallery, Thursday – Saturday, check link for hours
Particle + Wave Media Arts Festival 2020
Various Locations, Thursday – Saturday
Home & Away Silent Auction | VCD New York City Trip
Home & Away, 7 – 10 pm
FRIDAY, JANUARY 31
Escape a Film Photography Exhibition and Open House
Burnt Toast Studio, 6 – 11 pm
Exposure Photography Festival Launch Weekend
Contemporary Calgary
SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 1
Birthday Cushion Sale
Natalie Gerber Studio, cSPACE: 10 am – 4 pm
The FENCE 8th Edition Opening Presentation
University of Calgary Downtown Campus, 10 am – noon
Bee Kingdom Studio Closure Final Sale
Saturday & Sunday, noon – 4pm
Chris Malloy: Rurban Landscapes
The Edge Gallery Calgary opening reception 1 – 4 pm
Opening Reception, “Perception”
Newzones Gallery of Contemporary Art, 2 – 4 pm
Mitch Kern – Conundrums
Herringer Kiss Gallery, 2 – 5 pm
Theme Landscape Publication Launch + Exhibition
LOFT 112, 2 – 7 pm
3rd annual Crescent Moon Party & Lantern Parade
Crescent Heights Community Association, 7 – 9:30 pm
Dirty Laundry: Opening Reception
Lux Laundromat – Downtown Calgary, 9 – 11:30 pm
Patrick Douglass Cox
Loch Gallery, beginning February 1