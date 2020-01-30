  • eat
January 30th, 2020
where.ca > Alberta > Calgary > Hot Art Round-Up: Jan 30 – Feb 1

Hot Art Round-Up: Jan 30 – Feb 1

By HOT ART YYC

 

THURSDAY, JANUARY 30

Nickle at Noon – Nickle at Noon – Diana Thorneycroft
Nickle Galleries, noon – 1 pm

Opening Reception – Diana Thorneycroft: Black Forest
Nickle Galleries, 4 – 9 pm

Games Night
Illingworth Kerr Gallery, 5 – 9 pm (free tickets/register)

Opening Reception – Everywhere We Are
Nickle Galleries, 5:30 – 9 pm

Exhibit launch event
Lougheed House, 5:30 – 8 pm

Open Studio with Cassie Suche
cSPACE, 6 – 8 pm

Kablusiak/ akunnirun kuupak
Jarvis Hall Gallery, 6 – 8 pm

Process in Process
Loft 112, 6:30 – 9:30 pm

The face of a changing landscape – a portrait show
New Edward Gallery, Thursday – Saturday, check link for hours

Particle + Wave Media Arts Festival 2020
Various Locations, Thursday – Saturday

Home & Away Silent Auction | VCD New York City Trip
Home & Away, 7 – 10 pm

 

FRIDAY, JANUARY 31

Escape a Film Photography Exhibition and Open House
Burnt Toast Studio, 6 – 11 pm

Exposure Photography Festival Launch Weekend
Contemporary Calgary

 

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 1

Birthday Cushion Sale
Natalie Gerber Studio, cSPACE: 10 am – 4 pm

The FENCE 8th Edition Opening Presentation
University of Calgary Downtown Campus, 10 am – noon

Bee Kingdom Studio Closure Final Sale
Saturday & Sunday, noon – 4pm

Chris Malloy: Rurban Landscapes
The Edge Gallery Calgary opening reception 1 – 4 pm

Opening Reception, “Perception”
Newzones Gallery of Contemporary Art, 2 – 4 pm

Mitch Kern – Conundrums
Herringer Kiss Gallery, 2 – 5 pm

Theme Landscape Publication Launch + Exhibition
LOFT 112, 2 – 7 pm

3rd annual Crescent Moon Party & Lantern Parade
Crescent Heights Community Association, 7 – 9:30 pm

Dirty Laundry: Opening Reception
Lux Laundromat – Downtown Calgary, 9 – 11:30 pm

Patrick Douglass Cox
Loch Gallery, beginning February 1

