January 24th, 2019
where.ca > Alberta > Calgary > Hot Art Round-Up: Jan 24 – 27

Hot Art Round-Up: Jan 24 – 27

By HOT ART YYC

THURSDAY, JANUARY 24 

WWI exhibit opening
Lougheed House, Canadian Centre for the Great War: 5:30 – 8 pm

Toni Cormier, Taylor Harder & Victoria McInnis – Shhhhhhhhhhhhh
Marion Nicoll Gallery, ACAD: 6 – 8 pm

David Videla – Y debo reconocer mi vida pasada sin consecuencias
Marion Nicoll Gallery LRT Space, ACAD: 6 – 8 pm

January 24th: Opening of the exhibition France eMOTION
Alliance Française Calgary, cSPACE: 6 – 8:30 pm

This is My City, This is Our Legacy
Shelf Life Books, 7 – 9 pm

FRIDAY, JANUARY 25 

Artist Talk with Kablusiak
University of Calgary Department of Art, 10 – 11:30 am

SNAPPED, Featuring: Stephen Dolha’s photography
Motion Gallery, 6 – 9 pm

Winter Exhibitions Open
Esker Foundation, 6 – 10 pm

SATURDAY, JANUARY 26 

Farmers & Makers Market at cSPACE
10 am – 1 pm

Valentine’s Glass Sale
Bee Kingdom, 10 am – 4 pm

Artist Advocacy + Advice: Free Drop-In!
TRUCK Contemporary Art in Calgary, 2 – 4 pm

Artist Talk / Jill Ho-You
The New Gallery, 3:30 – 4:30 pm

SUNDAY, JANUARY 27 

The F Word – Short Term Residency Presentation
Arts Commons, 6 – 9 pm

