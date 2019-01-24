Hot Art Round-Up: Jan 24 – 27

By HOT ART YYC
THURSDAY, JANUARY 24
WWI exhibit opening
Lougheed House, Canadian Centre for the Great War: 5:30 – 8 pm
Toni Cormier, Taylor Harder & Victoria McInnis – Shhhhhhhhhhhhh
Marion Nicoll Gallery, ACAD: 6 – 8 pm
David Videla – Y debo reconocer mi vida pasada sin consecuencias
Marion Nicoll Gallery LRT Space, ACAD: 6 – 8 pm
January 24th: Opening of the exhibition France eMOTION
Alliance Française Calgary, cSPACE: 6 – 8:30 pm
This is My City, This is Our Legacy
Shelf Life Books, 7 – 9 pm
FRIDAY, JANUARY 25
Artist Talk with Kablusiak
University of Calgary Department of Art, 10 – 11:30 am
SNAPPED, Featuring: Stephen Dolha’s photography
Motion Gallery, 6 – 9 pm
Winter Exhibitions Open
Esker Foundation, 6 – 10 pm
SATURDAY, JANUARY 26
Farmers & Makers Market at cSPACE
10 am – 1 pm
Valentine’s Glass Sale
Bee Kingdom, 10 am – 4 pm
Artist Advocacy + Advice: Free Drop-In!
TRUCK Contemporary Art in Calgary, 2 – 4 pm
Artist Talk / Jill Ho-You
The New Gallery, 3:30 – 4:30 pm
SUNDAY, JANUARY 27
The F Word – Short Term Residency Presentation
Arts Commons, 6 – 9 pm