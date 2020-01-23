Hot Art Round-Up: Jan 23 – 25

By HOT ART YYC
THURSDAY, JANUARY 23
Museum of the Moon
Contemporary Calgary, opening reception 6:30 pm
FRIDAY, JANUARY 24
Immigrant Artist Experience (Sharing and Networking Event)
Arts Commons, 5 – 8 pm
Winter Exhibitions Open ~ Katie Ohe ~ Anna Gustafson
Esker Foundation, 6 – 10 pm
Alberta Printmakers presents the premiere screening of the Print(ed) Word Documentary
Patricia A. Whalen performance Hall at the Central Library, 7 pm (RSVP)
Muddy Little Secrets: Pot Talk
North Mount Pleasant Arts Centre, 7 – 8:30 pm
SATURDAY, JANUARY 25
Biggest Lion Dance Performance CNY2020
Calgary Chinese Cultural Centre, noon – 6 pm
Beers & Cameras YYC
Swans of Inglewood Restaurant/The Camera Store: 6 – 9:30 pm
Jay Maki Artist in Residence Launch Party
Citizen Brewing Company, 7 – 10 pm
Northern Reflections Awards Celebration & Party
Infinity Ultra Lounge, 7 pm – 3 am (ticketed)