Hot Art Round-Up: Jan 17 – 19

By HOT ART YYC
THURSDAY, JANUARY 17
Before Digital: Post 1970 Photography in Alberta Opening
Illingworth Kerr Gallery, ACAD: 5 – 8 pm
Mitchell Luken: GLUMPS & Shelby Wolfe-Goulet: All the Way Back
Burnt Toast Studio, Alberta Printmakers : through February 28
RAW Artists Calgary present Reflect
Marquee Beer Market & Stage, 7 pm – 1 am
FRIDAY, JANUARY 18
Elastik Fabric (how 2 let go)
Loft 112, 6:30 – 9 pm
Talk: Coinage of the Ptolemeic Kingdom by Marina Fischer
Nickle Galleries, University of Calgary: 7 pm
SATURDAY, JANUARY 19
Farmers & Makers Market at cSPACE
10 am – 1 pm
Making Signs for the Women’s March with Anne and Janet
Devonian Gardens, 11 am
Call/Response
Opening reception: Stride Gallery (7 – 9 pm), TRUCK Contemporary Art in Calgary (9 – 11 pm)