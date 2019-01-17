  • eat
January 17th, 2019
where.ca > Alberta > Calgary > Hot Art Round-Up: Jan 17 – 19

Hot Art Round-Up: Jan 17 – 19

By HOT ART YYC

THURSDAY, JANUARY 17

Before Digital: Post 1970 Photography in Alberta Opening
Illingworth Kerr Gallery, ACAD: 5 – 8 pm

Mitchell Luken: GLUMPS & Shelby Wolfe-Goulet: All the Way Back
Burnt Toast Studio, Alberta Printmakers : through February 28

RAW Artists Calgary present Reflect
Marquee Beer Market & Stage, 7 pm – 1 am

 

FRIDAY, JANUARY 18

Elastik Fabric (how 2 let go)
Loft 112, 6:30 – 9 pm

Talk: Coinage of the Ptolemeic Kingdom by Marina Fischer
Nickle Galleries, University of Calgary: 7 pm

 

SATURDAY, JANUARY 19

Farmers & Makers Market at cSPACE
10 am – 1 pm

Making Signs for the Women’s March with Anne and Janet
Devonian Gardens, 11 am

Call/Response
Opening reception: Stride Gallery (7 – 9 pm), TRUCK Contemporary Art in Calgary (9 – 11 pm)

