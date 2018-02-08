Hot Art Round-up: Feb 8 – 11

Thursday, February 8
Spotlight – Opening Event
Alberta Craft Gallery, 5 – 8 pm (CSPACE)
“DEBUT” Photography Exhibition Opening Night!
Free Show & Live Performance, CSPACE, 5 – 7 pm
Dear Eila, Dear Maryanna- Closing Reception
Fridge Gallery/ACAD, 7 – 9 pm
Friday, February 9
The Dysfunction of Sameness – Opening Reception
Resolve Photo, 5 – 11 pm
Calgary Night Market (Valentines Night Market)
Eau Claire Market, 5 – 11 pm
Mark Dicey / Paperwork
Jarvis Hall Gallery, 5 – 8 pm
GLACIER BOY by Nicolas Gunhouse
ACAD, 5:30 – 9 pm
Seeking Stillness Show Opening and Book Launch
Framed on Fifth, 6 – 9 pm
Loft 704 — Stationary
Exposure Festival, 6 – 10 pm
Five More Exhibit – Exposure Photography Festival
Motion Gallery, 6 – 9 pm
Saturday, February 10
Imagine 2018 Art show and Sale
10 am – 4 pm
FRIDA – Movie Night
Casa Mexico in Alberta Foundation (CSPACE), 6 – 8 pm
Sunday, February 11
YYC Girl Gang Galentines Market
The Commons Business Centre, 10 am – 4 pm
Opening Reception – Exposure Photography Festival
Image Seekers, 11 am – 4 pm
Valentine’s Tea
Art on 9th, noon – 4 pm