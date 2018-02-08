  • eat
February 8th, 2018
where.ca > Alberta > Calgary > Hot Art Round-up: Feb 8 – 11

Hot Art Round-up: Feb 8 – 11

Photo by Kipling West.

Thursday, February 8

Spotlight – Opening Event
Alberta Craft Gallery, 5 – 8 pm (CSPACE)

“DEBUT” Photography Exhibition Opening Night!
Free Show & Live Performance, CSPACE, 5 – 7 pm

Dear Eila, Dear Maryanna- Closing Reception
Fridge Gallery/ACAD, 7 – 9 pm

Friday, February 9

The Dysfunction of Sameness – Opening Reception
Resolve Photo, 5 – 11 pm

Calgary Night Market (Valentines Night Market)
Eau Claire Market, 5 – 11 pm

Mark Dicey / Paperwork
Jarvis Hall Gallery, 5 – 8 pm

GLACIER BOY by Nicolas Gunhouse
ACAD, 5:30 – 9 pm

Seeking Stillness Show Opening and Book Launch
Framed on Fifth, 6 – 9 pm

Loft 704 — Stationary
Exposure Festival, 6 – 10 pm

Five More Exhibit – Exposure Photography Festival
Motion Gallery, 6 – 9 pm

Saturday, February 10

Imagine 2018 Art show and Sale
10 am – 4 pm

FRIDA – Movie Night
Casa Mexico in Alberta Foundation (CSPACE), 6 – 8 pm

Sunday, February 11

YYC Girl Gang Galentines Market
The Commons Business Centre, 10 am – 4 pm

Opening Reception – Exposure Photography Festival
Image Seekers, 11 am – 4 pm

Valentine’s Tea
Art on 9th, noon – 4 pm

