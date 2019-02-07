Hot Art Round-Up: Feb 7 – 10

By HOT ART YYC
THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 7
Free First Thursday Night
Glenbow Museum, 5 – 9 pm
4th Year Drawing Exhibition
Alberta University of the Arts, 5:30 – 7:30 pm
Tanner Christmas – MNG Main Space Reception
Marion Nicoll Gallery, Alberta University of the Arts: 6 – 8 pm
FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 8
Yukon Unorganized
University of Calgary Department of Art, Exposure Photography Festival
Faculty of Arts Student Lounge, Social Sciences Building. Through February 25
Festival of Animated Objects Launch
Central Library – Shaikh Family Welcome Gallery: 9:45 – 11:30 am
The Female Lens Opening Reception
Christine Klassen Gallery, 5 – 8 pm
This Is Me: an art exhibition by Belinda Fireman
Loft 112, 5:30 – 9 pm
Returning Home Art Opening with Kristofer Schofield
Framed on Fifth, 6 – 9 pm
Colour Cult closing reception
Dandelion Gallery, 6 – 9 pm
Bookbinding Keepsake for Your Valentine!
North Mount Pleasant Arts Centre, 6:30 – 9:30 pm
SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 9
Open House and Community Welcome
The INKubator- Art, Science and Socialpreneurial Playground: noon – 5 pm
David Burdeny, Svanire 2010 – 2018
Herringer Kiss Gallery, 2 – 5 pm
Concert Photography ( Exposure 2019)
Phil & Sebastian Coffee Roasters – Mission, 7 – 10 pm
You Are a Tourist (Exposure 2019)
Vintage Caffeine Company (West Hillhurst): 1 – 3 pm
Launch Party
Glenbow Museum, 7:30 – 10 pm
11th Annual Love Show
Art Spot, 8 pm – 1 am
SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 10
One Last Kiss
Art On 9th, noon – 4 pm