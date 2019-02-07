Hot Art Round-Up: Feb 7 – 10

By HOT ART YYC

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 7

Free First Thursday Night

Glenbow Museum, 5 – 9 pm

4th Year Drawing Exhibition

Alberta University of the Arts, 5:30 – 7:30 pm

Tanner Christmas – MNG Main Space Reception

Marion Nicoll Gallery, Alberta University of the Arts: 6 – 8 pm

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 8

Yukon Unorganized

University of Calgary Department of Art, Exposure Photography Festival

Faculty of Arts Student Lounge, Social Sciences Building. Through February 25

Festival of Animated Objects Launch

Central Library – Shaikh Family Welcome Gallery: 9:45 – 11:30 am

The Female Lens Opening Reception

Christine Klassen Gallery, 5 – 8 pm

This Is Me: an art exhibition by Belinda Fireman

Loft 112, 5:30 – 9 pm

Returning Home Art Opening with Kristofer Schofield

Framed on Fifth, 6 – 9 pm

Colour Cult closing reception

Dandelion Gallery, 6 – 9 pm

Bookbinding Keepsake for Your Valentine!

North Mount Pleasant Arts Centre, 6:30 – 9:30 pm

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 9

Open House and Community Welcome

The INKubator- Art, Science and Socialpreneurial Playground: noon – 5 pm

David Burdeny, Svanire 2010 – 2018

Herringer Kiss Gallery, 2 – 5 pm

Concert Photography ( Exposure 2019)

Phil & Sebastian Coffee Roasters – Mission, 7 – 10 pm

You Are a Tourist (Exposure 2019)

Vintage Caffeine Company (West Hillhurst): 1 – 3 pm

Launch Party

Glenbow Museum, 7:30 – 10 pm

11th Annual Love Show

Art Spot, 8 pm – 1 am

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 10

One Last Kiss

Art On 9th, noon – 4 pm