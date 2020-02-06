Hot Art Round-Up: Feb 6 – 9

By HOT ART YYC
THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 6
Nickle at Noon – Victor Cicansky’s Turn to the Domestic
Nickle Galleries, noon – 1 pm
Biotic
cSPACE King Edward, exhibition reception 5 – 9 pm
Free First Thursday Nights
Glenbow Museum, 5 – 9 pm
Scott Campbell Photography: Exhibit Reception
cSPACE King Edward, 5 – 9 pm
Lee Nordbye Photography: Below the Peak
cSPACE King Edward, exhibition reception 5 – 9 pm
Maker & Hanzi GDC Double Header Movie Night
GDC AB South, 5:30 – 9:30 (ticketed)
Blindspot 2020: Tales & Terrors
Alberta University of the Arts, opening reception 6 – 8 pm
Mandy Stobo Painted These!
Village Brewery, 6 – 9 pm
FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 7
He Saw/She Saw – Exhibition Opening
The Camera Store, 6 – 10 pm (RSVP)
Photo Inspiration Powered by Pecha Kucha Calgary
New Calgary Central Library, starts at 7 pm (ticketed)
Ron Moppett: Homecolours
Wyn Geleynse & Danny Singer: Exposure 2020
Trépanierbaer Gallery, opening reception 4 – 8 pm
SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 8
Ben Cope & Julya Hajnoczky
Christine Klassen Gallery, 1 – 4 pm
Boon Ong Artist Talk
Contemporary Calgary, 2 – 3 pm (RSVP)
Laura St. Pierre: The Sowers
VIVIANEART artist talk & reception, 2 – 5 pm
Vantage Unfurled Showcase
Nvrlnd.yyc, 7 – 10:30 pm (ticketed)
Launch Party
Glenbow Museum, 7:30 – 10 pm
SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 9
ALIGN Market #1
Venue 308, 11 am – 5 pm