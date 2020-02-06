  • eat
February 6th, 2020
where.ca > Alberta > Calgary > Hot Art Round-Up: Feb 6 – 9

Hot Art Round-Up: Feb 6 – 9

By HOT ART YYC

 

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 6

Nickle at Noon – Victor Cicansky’s Turn to the Domestic
Nickle Galleries, noon – 1 pm

Biotic
cSPACE King Edward, exhibition reception 5 – 9 pm

Free First Thursday Nights
Glenbow Museum, 5 – 9 pm

Scott Campbell Photography: Exhibit Reception
cSPACE King Edward, 5 – 9 pm

Lee Nordbye Photography: Below the Peak
cSPACE King Edward, exhibition reception 5 – 9 pm

Maker & Hanzi GDC Double Header Movie Night
GDC AB South, 5:30 – 9:30 (ticketed)

Blindspot 2020: Tales & Terrors
Alberta University of the Arts, opening reception 6 – 8 pm

Mandy Stobo Painted These!
Village Brewery, 6 – 9 pm

 

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 7

He Saw/She Saw – Exhibition Opening
The Camera Store, 6 – 10 pm (RSVP)

Photo Inspiration Powered by Pecha Kucha Calgary
New Calgary Central Library, starts at 7 pm (ticketed)

Ron Moppett: Homecolours
Wyn Geleynse & Danny Singer: Exposure 2020
Trépanierbaer Gallery, opening reception 4 – 8 pm

 

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 8

Ben Cope & Julya Hajnoczky
Christine Klassen Gallery, 1 – 4 pm

Boon Ong Artist Talk
Contemporary Calgary, 2 – 3 pm (RSVP)

Laura St. Pierre: The Sowers
VIVIANEART artist talk & reception, 2 – 5 pm

Vantage Unfurled Showcase
Nvrlnd.yyc, 7 – 10:30 pm (ticketed)

Launch Party
Glenbow Museum, 7:30 – 10 pm

 

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 9

ALIGN Market #1
Venue 308, 11 am – 5 pm

