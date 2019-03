Hot Art Round-Up: Feb 28 – Mar 3

By HOT ART YYC

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 28

Barbara Amos Artist Talk: The Twilight Series

Gibson Fine Art, 6:30 – 8:30 pm

Dark Tourism: Canadian Residential Schools through the European model

The Military Museums, 7 – 9 pm

Shelby Wolfe-Goulet / All the Way Back

Burnt Toast Studio, Alberta Printmakers: 7 – 9 pm

Mitchell Luken / Glumps

Burnt Toast Studio, Alberta Printmakers: 7 – 9 pm

FRIDAY, MARCH 1

Artist Reception

Arts Commons, 7 – 10 pm

Make or Break / Jonathan Green

Alberta Printmakers, 7 – 9 pm

I Feel Real: Sandra Meigs and Janet Werner opening reception

VIVIANEART, 6 – 9 pm

SATURDAY, MARCH 2

Meet Artist Heather Pant

Webster Galleries, noon – 4 pm

Opening Reception for just turn your head a little

Leighton Art Centre, 2 – 4 pm

Opening Reception for ‘Context is Everything’

Leighton Art Centre, 2 – 4 pm

Lust for Dust

130 – 3 Ave SE, 8:30 pm – 2 am

SUNDAY, MARCH 3

Community Day, presented by Chevron Canada

Glenbow Museum, 9 am – 5 pm

Tangled Tree Arts Spring Artisan Market, Bowness!

Bowness Community Association, 10 am – 3 pm