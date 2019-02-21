  • eat
February 21st, 2019
where.ca > Alberta > Calgary > Hot Art Round-Up: Feb 21 – 24

Hot Art Round-Up: Feb 21 – 24

By HOT ART YYC

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 21

Nickle AT NOON – A Taste of the Archives and Special Collections
Nickle Galleries, University of Calgary: noon – 1 pm

Broken City Lab Artist Talk
Gymnasium, Historic Holy Angels School: 7 pm

 

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 22

Abstract Art Exhibition at Raw Canvas
Raw Canvas, Robert Horvath Art: Friday and Saturday 5 – 10 pm

Creative Social – Mountains and Starry skies
Loft 112, 6:30 – 9 pm

Esker Bookshop Launch!
Esker Foundation, 7 – 8 pm

Thomas Kneubühler / Landing Sites
The New Gallery, 8 pm – midnight

 

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 23

Blown Glass Sale
Bee Kingdom, noon – 4 pm

Artist Advocacy + Advice: Free Drop-In!
Carfac Alberta and TRUCK Contemporary Art in Calgary: 2 -4 pm

The Female Lens Artist Panel
Christine Klassen Gallery, 2 – 4 pm

Fundraiser Night!
Arts Commons, 5 – 7 pm

Ethnik Art Exhibition & Fashion Show
cSPACE King Edward, 6 – 9:30 pm

 

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 24

Cinematic Sundays : The Gospel According to Andre
Glenbow Museum, 1 – 3 pm

