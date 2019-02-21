Hot Art Round-Up: Feb 21 – 24

By HOT ART YYC

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 21

Nickle AT NOON – A Taste of the Archives and Special Collections

Nickle Galleries, University of Calgary: noon – 1 pm

Broken City Lab Artist Talk

Gymnasium, Historic Holy Angels School: 7 pm

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 22

Abstract Art Exhibition at Raw Canvas

Raw Canvas, Robert Horvath Art: Friday and Saturday 5 – 10 pm

Creative Social – Mountains and Starry skies

Loft 112, 6:30 – 9 pm

Esker Bookshop Launch!

Esker Foundation, 7 – 8 pm

Thomas Kneubühler / Landing Sites

The New Gallery, 8 pm – midnight

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 23

Blown Glass Sale

Bee Kingdom, noon – 4 pm

Artist Advocacy + Advice: Free Drop-In!

Carfac Alberta and TRUCK Contemporary Art in Calgary: 2 -4 pm

The Female Lens Artist Panel

Christine Klassen Gallery, 2 – 4 pm

Fundraiser Night!

Arts Commons, 5 – 7 pm

Ethnik Art Exhibition & Fashion Show

cSPACE King Edward, 6 – 9:30 pm

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 24

Cinematic Sundays : The Gospel According to Andre

Glenbow Museum, 1 – 3 pm