Hot Art Round-Up: Feb 21 – 24

By HOT ART YYC
THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 21
Nickle AT NOON – A Taste of the Archives and Special Collections
Nickle Galleries, University of Calgary: noon – 1 pm
Broken City Lab Artist Talk
Gymnasium, Historic Holy Angels School: 7 pm
FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 22
Abstract Art Exhibition at Raw Canvas
Raw Canvas, Robert Horvath Art: Friday and Saturday 5 – 10 pm
Creative Social – Mountains and Starry skies
Loft 112, 6:30 – 9 pm
Esker Bookshop Launch!
Esker Foundation, 7 – 8 pm
Thomas Kneubühler / Landing Sites
The New Gallery, 8 pm – midnight
SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 23
Blown Glass Sale
Bee Kingdom, noon – 4 pm
Artist Advocacy + Advice: Free Drop-In!
Carfac Alberta and TRUCK Contemporary Art in Calgary: 2 -4 pm
The Female Lens Artist Panel
Christine Klassen Gallery, 2 – 4 pm
Fundraiser Night!
Arts Commons, 5 – 7 pm
Ethnik Art Exhibition & Fashion Show
cSPACE King Edward, 6 – 9:30 pm
SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 24
Cinematic Sundays : The Gospel According to Andre
Glenbow Museum, 1 – 3 pm