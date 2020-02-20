  • eat
February 20th, 2020
where.ca > Alberta > Calgary > Hot Art Round-Up: Feb 20 – 23

Hot Art Round-Up: Feb 20 – 23

By HOT ART YYC

 

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 20

Rocio Graham – 20 900 flowers for your morning tea
Marion Nicoll Gallery, AUArts: through March 7

A Closer Look Tours: Vivian Maier: In Her Own Hands
Glenbow Museum, 1 – 2 pm

Exposure 2020 Exhibitions Tour
Contemporary Calgary, 6 – 9 pm

Exposure Exhibitions Tour w/ Beth Kane & Ashley Nixon
Contemporary Calgary, 6 – 7 pm

 

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 21

Unabashed Magazine Launch
Christine Klassen Gallery, 5 – 8 pm

 

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 22

Exposure Portfolio Showcase
Contemporary Calgary, 1 – 4 pm (ticketed)

Within Winter’s Eye – Opening Reception
Leighton Art Centre, 2 – 4 pm

They Will All Be Ghosts Soon – Opening Reception
Leighton Art Centre, 2 – 4 pm

 

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 23

Cinematic Sundays: Finding Vivian Maier
Glenbow Museum, 1-2:30 pm (ticketed)

