THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 20
Rocio Graham – 20 900 flowers for your morning tea
Marion Nicoll Gallery, AUArts: through March 7
A Closer Look Tours: Vivian Maier: In Her Own Hands
Glenbow Museum, 1 – 2 pm
Exposure 2020 Exhibitions Tour
Contemporary Calgary, 6 – 9 pm
Exposure Exhibitions Tour w/ Beth Kane & Ashley Nixon
Contemporary Calgary, 6 – 7 pm
FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 21
Unabashed Magazine Launch
Christine Klassen Gallery, 5 – 8 pm
SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 22
Exposure Portfolio Showcase
Contemporary Calgary, 1 – 4 pm (ticketed)
Within Winter’s Eye – Opening Reception
Leighton Art Centre, 2 – 4 pm
They Will All Be Ghosts Soon – Opening Reception
Leighton Art Centre, 2 – 4 pm
SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 23
Cinematic Sundays: Finding Vivian Maier
Glenbow Museum, 1-2:30 pm (ticketed)