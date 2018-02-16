  • eat
February 16th, 2018
where.ca > Alberta > Calgary > Hot Art Round-up: Feb 16 – 18

Hot Art Round-up: Feb 16 – 18

By HOT ART YYC

Art by Jonathan Forrest, courtesy of Newzones.

Friday, February 16 

The Mobile Darkroom Alberta Show Reception
The Mobile Darkroom, Exposure Photography Festival: 6 – 11 pm

MUSE
Colony Photography Studio and Cowork space, 7 – 11 pm

Saturday, February 17

Little Modern Market • Winter Edition
Rally Pointe Volleyball Club, 9:30 am – 3:30 pm

YYC Alternative Market presented by X92.9
Inglewood Community Association Hall, 10 am – 4 pm

Spitting Images: The Eye of the Artist
Masters Gallery, 11 am – 4 pm

Family Fun Day
Alberta Craft Council, cSPACE: noon – 4 pm

10th Annual Love Show
Art Spot, 8 pm – midnight

Sunday, February 18

YYC Alternative Market After Party
Palomino, 7 pm 

 

Calgary

