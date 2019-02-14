Hot Art Round-Up: Feb 14 – 17 Silvia Pikal

By HOT ART YYC

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 14

cSPACE Showcase Series: Date/Less Valentines

cSPACE Open House, 5 – 8 pm

Spotlight – Artist Reception

Alberta Craft Gallery, cSPACE: 5 – 8 pm

Tracy Proctor – Waxing Poetic: Painting the Music

Blackboard Gallery, cSPACE: 5 – 8 pm

Glow Festival

Downtown Calgary, through Monday, February 18: various hours

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 15

Chinatown Ice Sculpture Showcase (through Monday, February 18)

James Short Parkade, Calgary Chinatown

Minting States: Coins and Political Power in the Ancient World

Nickle Galleries, University of Calgary: 7 pm

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 16

Curator’s Tour of Before Digital with Mary-Beth Laviolette

Illingworth Kerr Gallery, 11 am – noon

Au Revoir – A Group Show

Inglewood Fine Arts, 2 – 5 pm

BassBus Presents: Nightlight

Olympic Plaza, 5 – 10 pm

Glow Fest Photowalk

Olympic Plaza, hosted by MRU Photography Club: 5:30 – 8:30 pm

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 17

Artist Talk with Exposure Photography Festival

The Pioneer, 1 – 2 pm



Zero Issue Drink & Draw

Zero Issue Brewing, 1 – 6 pm

Seities 10th Anniversary Publication Launch

Shelf Life Books, 5 – 9 pm