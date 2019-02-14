February 14, 2019

Hot Art Round-Up: Feb 14 – 17

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 14 

cSPACE Showcase Series: Date/Less Valentines
cSPACE Open House, 5 – 8 pm

Spotlight – Artist Reception
Alberta Craft Gallery, cSPACE: 5 – 8 pm

Tracy Proctor – Waxing Poetic: Painting the Music
Blackboard Gallery, cSPACE: 5 – 8 pm

Glow Festival
Downtown Calgary, through Monday, February 18: various hours

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 15

Chinatown Ice Sculpture Showcase (through Monday, February 18)
James Short Parkade, Calgary Chinatown

Minting States: Coins and Political Power in the Ancient World
Nickle Galleries, University of Calgary: 7 pm

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 16

Curator’s Tour of Before Digital with Mary-Beth Laviolette
Illingworth Kerr Gallery, 11 am – noon

Au Revoir – A Group Show
Inglewood Fine Arts, 2 – 5 pm

BassBus Presents: Nightlight
Olympic Plaza, 5 – 10 pm

Glow Fest Photowalk
Olympic Plaza, hosted by MRU Photography Club: 5:30 – 8:30 pm

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 17 

Artist Talk with Exposure Photography Festival
The Pioneer, 1 – 2 pm

Zero Issue Drink & Draw
Zero Issue Brewing, 1 – 6 pm

Seities 10th Anniversary Publication Launch
Shelf Life Books, 5 – 9 pm

