Hot Art Round-Up: Feb 14 – 17

By HOT ART YYC
THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 14
cSPACE Showcase Series: Date/Less Valentines
cSPACE Open House, 5 – 8 pm
Spotlight – Artist Reception
Alberta Craft Gallery, cSPACE: 5 – 8 pm
Tracy Proctor – Waxing Poetic: Painting the Music
Blackboard Gallery, cSPACE: 5 – 8 pm
Glow Festival
Downtown Calgary, through Monday, February 18: various hours
FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 15
Chinatown Ice Sculpture Showcase (through Monday, February 18)
James Short Parkade, Calgary Chinatown
Minting States: Coins and Political Power in the Ancient World
Nickle Galleries, University of Calgary: 7 pm
SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 16
Curator’s Tour of Before Digital with Mary-Beth Laviolette
Illingworth Kerr Gallery, 11 am – noon
Au Revoir – A Group Show
Inglewood Fine Arts, 2 – 5 pm
BassBus Presents: Nightlight
Olympic Plaza, 5 – 10 pm
Glow Fest Photowalk
Olympic Plaza, hosted by MRU Photography Club: 5:30 – 8:30 pm
SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 17
Artist Talk with Exposure Photography Festival
The Pioneer, 1 – 2 pm
Zero Issue Drink & Draw
Zero Issue Brewing, 1 – 6 pm
Seities 10th Anniversary Publication Launch
Shelf Life Books, 5 – 9 pm