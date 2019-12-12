  • eat
December 12th, 2019
where.ca > Alberta > Calgary > Hot Art Round-Up: Dec 12 – 14

Hot Art Round-Up: Dec 12 – 14

By HOT ART YYC

 

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 12

Holiday Open House
Calgary Arts Development, 3:30 – 6 pm

Spotlight YYC – Doug Andrews
Alberta Craft Gallery, cSPACE: 5 – 8 pm

Corinne Cowell: Quiet Voices – Fading Prairie Memories
Blackboard Gallery, cSPACE: 5 – 8 pm

 

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 13

Christmas Show & Sale
Kensington Art Supply, Friday 5- 9pm (Opening reception) Saturday, 10 am – 5 pm

Market Collective Holiday MC Part 2: December 13-15
BMO Centre, Friday – Sunday

Calgary Night Market Holiday Shopping
Eau Claire Market, 5 – 10 pm

MEDIA ARTS XMAS PARTY
Two House Brewing, Quickdraw Animation Society: 5:30 – 8 pm

Trevor Wignall: First and Last Solo Exhibition
Artpoint Galleries and Studios, opening 6 – 9 pm

 

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 14

Coffee Talk: Exposure Photo Festival
The Camera Store (RSVP): 9 – 10 am

Holiday Magic Pop-Up: miniature paintings by Christine McDonald
Blackboard Gallery, 10 am – 5 pm

CKG Holiday Show: All of the Above
Christine Klassen Gallery, reception 1 – 4 pm

Big Kitty Holiday Open House
Big Kitty Studio, 3 – 8 pm

Human Portrait Artist Reception
New Motion Gallery, 4 – 8 pm

Saturday MASS Screening Series
Globe Cinema, 7 – 9 pm

New Craft Coalition pop up
Small Space Gallery, through December 28

