Hot Art Round-Up: Dec 12 – 14

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 12

Holiday Open House

Calgary Arts Development, 3:30 – 6 pm

Spotlight YYC – Doug Andrews

Alberta Craft Gallery, cSPACE: 5 – 8 pm

Corinne Cowell: Quiet Voices – Fading Prairie Memories

Blackboard Gallery, cSPACE: 5 – 8 pm

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 13

Christmas Show & Sale

Kensington Art Supply, Friday 5- 9pm (Opening reception) Saturday, 10 am – 5 pm

Market Collective Holiday MC Part 2: December 13-15

BMO Centre, Friday – Sunday

Calgary Night Market Holiday Shopping

Eau Claire Market, 5 – 10 pm

MEDIA ARTS XMAS PARTY

Two House Brewing, Quickdraw Animation Society: 5:30 – 8 pm

Trevor Wignall: First and Last Solo Exhibition

Artpoint Galleries and Studios, opening 6 – 9 pm

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 14

Coffee Talk: Exposure Photo Festival

The Camera Store (RSVP): 9 – 10 am

Holiday Magic Pop-Up: miniature paintings by Christine McDonald

Blackboard Gallery, 10 am – 5 pm

CKG Holiday Show: All of the Above

Christine Klassen Gallery, reception 1 – 4 pm

Big Kitty Holiday Open House

Big Kitty Studio, 3 – 8 pm

Human Portrait Artist Reception

New Motion Gallery, 4 – 8 pm

Saturday MASS Screening Series

Globe Cinema, 7 – 9 pm

New Craft Coalition pop up

Small Space Gallery, through December 28