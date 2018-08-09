Hot Art Round-Up: Aug 9 – 11

By HOT ART YYC
THURSDAY, AUGUST 9
Rodney Guitarsplat: Blues Stories and Other Tales
The Blackboard Gallery, cSPACE: 5 – 8 pm
Science of Cannabis
Adults Only Night at TELUS Spark, 6 – 10 pm
FRIDAY, AUGUST 10
Bob Bahan Graffiti Mural Unveiling
Antyx Community Arts, Bob Bahan Aquatic & Fitness Centre, 1 – 5 pm
Truck Stop by Machine de Cirque + Happenings 13
Arts Commons, Calgary Municipal Building: 5 – 10 pm
Southcentre Summer Night Markets
Southcentre, August 10 & 11, 5 – 10 pm
Inglewood Night Market
Inglewood, 5 – 11 pm
SATURDAY, AUGUST 11
Opening Reception: If Bees Are Few
Leighton Art Centre, 2 – 4 pm
Scott Everingham, Shawn Evans, Serena Beaulieu: A Small Painting Show
VivianeArt, 2 – 5 pm
Ninth Annual Art in the Garden
3443 Kerry Park Rd SW, 10 am – 4 pm