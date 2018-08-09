Hot Art Round-Up: Aug 9 – 11

By HOT ART YYC

THURSDAY, AUGUST 9

Rodney Guitarsplat: Blues Stories and Other Tales

The Blackboard Gallery, cSPACE: 5 – 8 pm

Science of Cannabis

Adults Only Night at TELUS Spark, 6 – 10 pm

FRIDAY, AUGUST 10

Bob Bahan Graffiti Mural Unveiling

Antyx Community Arts, Bob Bahan Aquatic & Fitness Centre, 1 – 5 pm

Truck Stop by Machine de Cirque + Happenings 13

Arts Commons, Calgary Municipal Building: 5 – 10 pm

Southcentre Summer Night Markets

Southcentre, August 10 & 11, 5 – 10 pm

Inglewood Night Market

Inglewood, 5 – 11 pm

SATURDAY, AUGUST 11

Opening Reception: If Bees Are Few

Leighton Art Centre, 2 – 4 pm

Scott Everingham, Shawn Evans, Serena Beaulieu: A Small Painting Show

VivianeArt, 2 – 5 pm

Ninth Annual Art in the Garden

3443 Kerry Park Rd SW, 10 am – 4 pm