Hot Art Round-Up: Aug 8 – 11

By HOT ART YYC
THURSDAY, AUGUST 8
Bacterial Landscapes
Thesis exhibition by University of Calgary Department of Art MFA candidate Eve Provost Chartrand
Sheldon M. Chumir Centre, through September 25
The Saprotrophic Body
Thesis exhibition by MFA candidate Eve Provost Chartrand
University of Calgary Department of Art Little Gallery, Art Building 604 opening exhibition 4 – 8 pm
Art Calgary at the Calgary Central Library
Calgary Central Library, through August 31
Artist Talk and Beading Demonstration with Alberta Rose/Ingnuk
Contemporary Calgary, 6 – 8 pm
Salon Series: Tia Halliday
Glenbow Museum, 7 – 10 pm
Disparate Worlds at the End of the World at Calgary Fringe
ArtPoint Gallery and Studios Society, Thursday 7:15 – 8 pm, Saturday 3:45 – 4:30 pm
FRIDAY, AUGUST 9
Eveline Kolijn: The Ocean Inside
EMMEDIA Gallery & Production Society, through Sept 13
Gabe Leonard at Editions Gallery – Calgary
Editions Art Gallery, 5 – 9 pm
Inglewood Night Market – August 9th 2019
5 – 11 pm
SATURDAY, AUGUST 12
Farmers Market Saturdays
cSPACE, 10 am – 3 pm
Tenth Annual Art in the Garden
3443 Kerrypark Rd SW, Saturday and Sunday 10 am – 4 pm
Bangarang
Nvrlnd.yyc, 11 am – 5 pm
Bring The Heat: a graffiti jam hosted by the Wallnut Art Society
Barbecues Galore (Calgary North), noon – 8 pm
In the Open Air – Opening Reception
Leighton Art Centre, 2 – 4 pm
Open Studio + Meet TENDR
Arts Commons, 6 – 8 pm
SUNDAY, AUGUST 11
Cinematic Sunday: Nick Cave AS IS
Glenbow Museum, 1 – 2:30 pm
The Brutal Tour 2
Contemporary Calgary, 1 – 3 pm