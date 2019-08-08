Hot Art Round-Up: Aug 8 – 11

By HOT ART YYC

THURSDAY, AUGUST 8

Bacterial Landscapes

Thesis exhibition by University of Calgary Department of Art MFA candidate Eve Provost Chartrand

Sheldon M. Chumir Centre, through September 25

The Saprotrophic Body

Thesis exhibition by MFA candidate Eve Provost Chartrand

University of Calgary Department of Art Little Gallery, Art Building 604 opening exhibition 4 – 8 pm

Art Calgary at the Calgary Central Library

Calgary Central Library, through August 31

Artist Talk and Beading Demonstration with Alberta Rose/Ingnuk

Contemporary Calgary, 6 – 8 pm

Salon Series: Tia Halliday

Glenbow Museum, 7 – 10 pm

Disparate Worlds at the End of the World at Calgary Fringe

ArtPoint Gallery and Studios Society, Thursday 7:15 – 8 pm, Saturday 3:45 – 4:30 pm

FRIDAY, AUGUST 9

Eveline Kolijn: The Ocean Inside

EMMEDIA Gallery & Production Society, through Sept 13

Gabe Leonard at Editions Gallery – Calgary

Editions Art Gallery, 5 – 9 pm

Inglewood Night Market – August 9th 2019

5 – 11 pm

SATURDAY, AUGUST 12

Farmers Market Saturdays

cSPACE, 10 am – 3 pm

Tenth Annual Art in the Garden

3443 Kerrypark Rd SW, Saturday and Sunday 10 am – 4 pm

Bangarang

Nvrlnd.yyc, 11 am – 5 pm

Bring The Heat: a graffiti jam hosted by the Wallnut Art Society

Barbecues Galore (Calgary North), noon – 8 pm

In the Open Air – Opening Reception

Leighton Art Centre, 2 – 4 pm

Open Studio + Meet TENDR

Arts Commons, 6 – 8 pm

SUNDAY, AUGUST 11

Cinematic Sunday: Nick Cave AS IS

Glenbow Museum, 1 – 2:30 pm

The Brutal Tour 2

Contemporary Calgary, 1 – 3 pm