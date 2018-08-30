Hot Art Round-Up: Aug 30 – Sept 2

By HOT ART YYC
THURSDAY, AUGUST 30
BUMP Festival Artist Talk: Geometry, Wavelength and Pattern
McHugh House, 8 – 10 pm
Neil Zeller’s Fifth Annual Photowalk
Eau Claire, 6 – 9 pm
FRIDAY, AUGUST 31
Tiffany Shaw-Collinge: untitled community garden
Untitled Art Society, 11 am – 4 pm
Calgary Night Market
Bridgeland Riverside Community Association, 5 – 11 pm
Pride in Vic Park: Arts Night & Outliers Screening
Memorial Park Library, 6 – 9 pm
Julia Kansas – “Leisure” at lily
The lily contemporary project space, 7 – 11 pm
BUMP Festival Artist Talk: New Beginnings in the Surreal
McHugh House, 8 – 10 pm
SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 1
Farmers & Makers Market at cSPACE
cSPACE, 10 am – 3 pm
BUMP Festival Alley Party
Beltline Urban Murals Project, 2 – 10 pm
Jessie St Clair Art Exhibition
The Dandelion, 6 – 9 pm
SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 2
The Rocky Horror Picture Show at Calgary Pride
Globe Cinema, 11:30 pm – 2 am