Hot Art Round-Up: Aug 30 – Sept 2

By HOT ART YYC

THURSDAY, AUGUST 30

BUMP Festival Artist Talk: Geometry, Wavelength and Pattern

McHugh House, 8 – 10 pm

Neil Zeller’s Fifth Annual Photowalk

Eau Claire, 6 – 9 pm

FRIDAY, AUGUST 31

Tiffany Shaw-Collinge: untitled community garden

Untitled Art Society, 11 am – 4 pm

Calgary Night Market

Bridgeland Riverside Community Association, 5 – 11 pm

Pride in Vic Park: Arts Night & Outliers Screening

Memorial Park Library, 6 – 9 pm

Julia Kansas – “Leisure” at lily

The lily contemporary project space, 7 – 11 pm

BUMP Festival Artist Talk: New Beginnings in the Surreal

McHugh House, 8 – 10 pm

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 1

Farmers & Makers Market at cSPACE

cSPACE, 10 am – 3 pm

BUMP Festival Alley Party

Beltline Urban Murals Project, 2 – 10 pm

Jessie St Clair Art Exhibition

The Dandelion, 6 – 9 pm

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 2

The Rocky Horror Picture Show at Calgary Pride

Globe Cinema, 11:30 pm – 2 am