August 30th, 2018
where.ca > Alberta > Calgary > Hot Art Round-Up: Aug 30 – Sept 2

Hot Art Round-Up: Aug 30 – Sept 2

By HOT ART YYC

THURSDAY, AUGUST 30 
BUMP Festival Artist Talk: Geometry, Wavelength and Pattern
McHugh House, 8 – 10 pm

Neil Zeller’s Fifth Annual Photowalk
Eau Claire, 6 – 9 pm

FRIDAY, AUGUST 31 
Tiffany Shaw-Collinge: untitled community garden
Untitled Art Society, 11 am – 4 pm

Calgary Night Market
Bridgeland Riverside Community Association, 5 – 11 pm

Pride in Vic Park: Arts Night & Outliers Screening
Memorial Park Library, 6 – 9 pm

Julia Kansas – “Leisure” at lily
The lily contemporary project space, 7 – 11 pm

BUMP Festival Artist Talk: New Beginnings in the Surreal
McHugh House, 8 – 10 pm

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 1
Farmers & Makers Market at cSPACE
cSPACE, 10 am – 3 pm

BUMP Festival Alley Party
Beltline Urban Murals Project, 2 – 10 pm

Jessie St Clair Art Exhibition
The Dandelion, 6 – 9 pm

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 2 
The Rocky Horror Picture Show at Calgary Pride
Globe Cinema, 11:30 pm – 2 am

