Hot Art Round-Up: Aug 26 – Sep 1

By HOT ART YYC
THURSDAY, AUGUST 22
A Closer Look Tour: Niitsitapiisinni: Our Way of Life
Glenbow Museum, 1 – 2 pm
GlobalFest and OneWorld Festival
Elliston Park, 6 pm
Milky Way Nights August, 2019
Rothney Astrophysical Observatory, Thursday – Saturday, 10 pm – 2 am
FRIDAY, AUGUST 23
Open Studio with Anj Fermor
cSPACE, 6 – 8 pm
Calgary Night Market
Bridgeland Riverside Community Association, 5 – 11 pm
Balancing Art and Political Statements in Artistic Practice: Artist Talk with Marja Helander
Esker Foundation, 6:30 – 7:30 pm (free registration)
The Alley Party
The GRAND, 7 pm – 1 am (ticketed)
SATURDAY, AUGUST 24
Farmers Market Saturdays
cSPACE King Edward, 10 am – 3 pm
Tent Sale
New Motion Gallery, starts at noon
Awareness Project 2.0
McHugh House, 9:30 am – 2 pm
Carlan Savage-Hughes / Sweet Nothings
The New Gallery, 7 – 10 pm
SUNDAY, AUGUST 25
Contemporary Kids / “Dérive” Drawing & Painting with Cody + Ali
Millennium Park, 1 – 3 pm (ticketed)