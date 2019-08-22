  • eat
August 22nd, 2019
Hot Art Round-Up: Aug 26 – Sep 1

Hot Art Round-Up: Aug 26 – Sep 1

By HOT ART YYC

THURSDAY, AUGUST 22

A Closer Look Tour: Niitsitapiisinni: Our Way of Life
Glenbow Museum, 1 – 2 pm

GlobalFest and OneWorld Festival
Elliston Park, 6 pm

Milky Way Nights August, 2019
Rothney Astrophysical Observatory, Thursday – Saturday, 10 pm – 2 am

 

FRIDAY, AUGUST 23

Open Studio with Anj Fermor
cSPACE, 6 – 8 pm

Calgary Night Market
Bridgeland Riverside Community Association, 5 – 11 pm

Balancing Art and Political Statements in Artistic Practice: Artist Talk with Marja Helander
Esker Foundation, 6:30 – 7:30 pm (free registration)

The Alley Party
The GRAND, 7 pm – 1 am (ticketed)

 

SATURDAY, AUGUST 24

Farmers Market Saturdays
cSPACE King Edward, 10 am – 3 pm

Tent Sale
New Motion Gallery, starts at noon

Awareness Project 2.0
McHugh House, 9:30 am – 2 pm

Carlan Savage-Hughes / Sweet Nothings
The New Gallery, 7 – 10 pm

 

SUNDAY, AUGUST 25

Contemporary Kids / “Dérive” Drawing & Painting with Cody + Ali
Millennium Park, 1 – 3 pm (ticketed)

