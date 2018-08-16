  • eat
August 16th, 2018
where.ca > Alberta > Calgary > Hot Art Round-Up: Aug 17 – 18

Hot Art Round-Up: Aug 17 – 18

By HOT ART YYC

FRIDAY, AUGUST 17

Beakerhead Store opening day
1405 – 4 St SW: 9 am – 5 pm

Out to Pasture / Karaoke + BBQ Fundraiser
TRUCK Contemporary Art in Calgary, 7 pm – midnight

The Magic of Material: Exhibition Tour with Naomi Potter
Esker Foundation, 6 – 7 pm

 

SATURDAY, AUGUST 18

Annual Garage Sale
Kensington Art Supply, 9 am – 2 pm

Pottery Seconds & Samples sale
Galleria Inglewood, 10 am – 5:30 pm

Farmers & Makers Market at cspace
cSPACE, 10 am – 3 pm

Calgary Comics and Pop Culture Swap + Shop
Hillhurst Sunnyside Community Association, 10 am – 3 pm

