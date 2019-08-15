Hot Art Round-Up: Aug 15 – 18

By HOT ART YYC
THURSDAY, AUGUST 15
A Closer Look Tour: Niitsitapiisinni: Our Way of Life
Glenbow Museum, 1 – 2 pm
Artist Talk “Laughter Increases the Pain Threshold” : Ashley Bedet
Contemporary Calgary, 6 – 8 pm (ticketed)
What’s the Best Dog You Ever Had? – Exhibition by Brandan Doty
New Edward Gallery, Thursday & Friday (7 – 10 pm), Saturday (2 – 6 pm)
FRIDAY, AUGUST 16
The RCM Wonderland Sculpture Performance
Wonderland Sculpture Calgary, 11 am – 2 pm
The Wanderers
Studio Vazquez-Mackay, 6 – 9 pm
CineMusic Live: Destroy All Planets
Central Memorial Park,EMMEDIA Gallery: 7 – 10:30 pm
SATURDAY, AUGUST 17
Farmers Market Saturdays
cSPACE, 10 am – 3 pm
Calgary Comics + Pop Culture Swap/Shop
Hillhurst Sunnyside Community Association, 10 am – 3 pm
Marketspot Mid Summer Reception
MarketSpot YYC, Chinook: noon – 4 pm
Kwento’t Litrato – Photos & Stories of Migrant Life in Alberta
cSPACE King Edward, 5 – 8 pm
Saturday MASS Screening Series
Globe Cinema, 7 – 10 pm