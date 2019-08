Hot Art Round-Up: Aug 1 – 3

By HOT ART YYC

THURSDAY, AUGUST 1

Behind-the-Scenes Tour: Cultural History Collection

Glenbow Museum, 2 – 3 pm

Free First Thursday Nights

Glenbow Museum, 5 – 9 pm

FRIDAY, AUGUST 2

A Lecture on Eric Harvie: The Founder of Glenbow

Glenbow Museum, 10 – 11 am

The Ocean Inside | Eveline Kolijn

EMMEDIA Gallery & Production Society, Aug 2 – Sept 13

Disparate Worlds at the End of the World at Calgary Fringe

August 2 – 10

SATURDAY, AUGUST 3

Farmers Market Saturdays

cSPACE, 10 am – 3 pm

Seconds Pottery Sale

Galleria Inglewood, through August 11

Floating Lantern Peace Ceremony 2019

Olympic Plaza, 8 – 10 pm

Smokey Dogs – Halie Finney

Stride Gallery, noon – 11 pm