Hot Art Round-Up: April 5 – 7

By HOT ART YYC
THURSDAY, APRIL 5
Calgary Distinguished Writers Program presents Canopy
University of Calgary, Nickle Galleries: 5:30 – 8 pm
Free First Thursday Night
Glenbow Museum, 5 – 9 pm
Alec Brilling – Δt
Collin Brown – Further Reductions
ACAD, Marion Nicoll Gallery: 6 – 8 pm
Film Screening: Charlie Chaplin in Modern Times
Lougheed House, 7 – 9 pm
FRIDAY, APRIL 6
Make It Calgary (April 6 – 8)
Big Four Building. Friday 11 am – 9 pm, Saturday 10 am – 6 pm, Sunday 11 am – 5 pm
Exhibition Tour with Jacob Huffman
Esker Foundation, 6 – 7 pm
Vikky Alexander: Other Fantasies
TrépanierBaer Gallery, 5:30 – 8 pm
Anne McGilvary: Meadows & More
Framed on Fifth, 6 – 9 pm
SATURDAY, APRIL 7
Meet the Artist: Susana Espinoza at the gallery
Gibson Fine Art, 1 – 3pm
Artist Reception and Talk – Alberta Craft Gallery Calgary
CSpace, Alberta Craft Council: 2 – 4 pm
Tuponia Closing & Fruit Salad Furnishing Launch Party
Ruberto Ostberg Gallery, Bee Kingdom: 3 – 6 pm
Free Flow – Art Show
Motion Gallery, 6 – 9 pm