Hot Art Round-Up: April 5 – 7

By HOT ART YYC

THURSDAY, APRIL 5

Calgary Distinguished Writers Program presents Canopy

University of Calgary, Nickle Galleries: 5:30 – 8 pm

Free First Thursday Night

Glenbow Museum, 5 – 9 pm

Alec Brilling – Δt

Collin Brown – Further Reductions

ACAD, Marion Nicoll Gallery: 6 – 8 pm

Film Screening: Charlie Chaplin in Modern Times

Lougheed House, 7 – 9 pm

FRIDAY, APRIL 6

Make It Calgary (April 6 – 8)

Big Four Building. Friday 11 am – 9 pm, Saturday 10 am – 6 pm, Sunday 11 am – 5 pm

Exhibition Tour with Jacob Huffman

Esker Foundation, 6 – 7 pm

Vikky Alexander: Other Fantasies

TrépanierBaer Gallery, 5:30 – 8 pm

Anne McGilvary: Meadows & More

Framed on Fifth, 6 – 9 pm

SATURDAY, APRIL 7

Meet the Artist: Susana Espinoza at the gallery

Gibson Fine Art, 1 – 3pm

Artist Reception and Talk – Alberta Craft Gallery Calgary

CSpace, Alberta Craft Council: 2 – 4 pm

Tuponia Closing & Fruit Salad Furnishing Launch Party

Ruberto Ostberg Gallery, Bee Kingdom: 3 – 6 pm

Free Flow – Art Show

Motion Gallery, 6 – 9 pm