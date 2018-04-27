Hot Art Round-Up: April 26 – 28

By HOT ART YYC
THURSDAY, APRIL 26
Calgary Comic and Entertainment Expo (through Sunday, April 29)
Open Studio: Samantha Charette
cSPACE, 3 – 7 pm
CJSW in the Wild – Alternative to What? and Bitchcraft at Truck
TRUCK Contemporary Art, 4 – 7 pm
Pressing On: The Letterpress Film
cSPACE, 6 – 9 pm
Cameron Lee Roberts Figure Drawing Demo
Ruberto Ostberg Gallery, 7 – 9 pm
FRIDAY, APRIL 27
The 2018 Calgary Expo POW! Parade of Wonders!
Calgary Comic and Entertainment Expo, 10:30 – noon
Market Collective: Friday – Sunday
Calgary Chinese Cultural Centre: Friday (4 – 9 pm), Saturday and Sunday (10 am – 6 pm)
Marigold Santos / The Weight & The Weeping
Jarvis Hall Gallery, 5 – 9 pm
State Of Art Society Spring Show and Sale
State of Art Society, Friday (6 – 9 pm) and Saturday (10 am – 4 pm)
Winnie Truong: “Perennials”
Viviane Art Gallery, 6 – 9 pm
SATURDAY, APRIL 28
Trade/Meet/Swap Artist cards
TRUCK Contemporary Art, 5 – 7 pm
Vibrant Textures: Group Exhibition
Gainsborough Galleries, noon – 5 pm