April 27th, 2018
where.ca > Alberta > Calgary > Hot Art Round-Up: April 26 – 28

Hot Art Round-Up: April 26 – 28

By HOT ART YYC

THURSDAY, APRIL 26

Calgary Comic and Entertainment Expo (through Sunday, April 29)

Open Studio: Samantha Charette
cSPACE, 3 – 7 pm

CJSW in the Wild – Alternative to What? and Bitchcraft at Truck
TRUCK Contemporary Art, 4 – 7 pm

Pressing On: The Letterpress Film
cSPACE, 6 – 9 pm

Cameron Lee Roberts Figure Drawing Demo
Ruberto Ostberg Gallery, 7 – 9 pm

 

FRIDAY, APRIL 27

The 2018 Calgary Expo POW! Parade of Wonders!
Calgary Comic and Entertainment Expo, 10:30 – noon

Market Collective: Friday – Sunday
Calgary Chinese Cultural Centre: Friday (4 – 9 pm), Saturday and Sunday (10 am – 6 pm)

Marigold Santos / The Weight & The Weeping
Jarvis Hall Gallery, 5 – 9 pm

State Of Art Society Spring Show and Sale
State of Art Society, Friday (6 – 9 pm) and Saturday (10 am – 4 pm)

Winnie Truong: “Perennials”
Viviane Art Gallery, 6 – 9 pm

 

SATURDAY, APRIL 28

Trade/Meet/Swap Artist cards
TRUCK Contemporary Art, 5 – 7 pm

Vibrant Textures: Group Exhibition
Gainsborough Galleries, noon – 5 pm

