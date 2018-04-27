Hot Art Round-Up: April 26 – 28

By HOT ART YYC

THURSDAY, APRIL 26

Calgary Comic and Entertainment Expo (through Sunday, April 29)

Open Studio: Samantha Charette

cSPACE, 3 – 7 pm

CJSW in the Wild – Alternative to What? and Bitchcraft at Truck

TRUCK Contemporary Art, 4 – 7 pm

Pressing On: The Letterpress Film

cSPACE, 6 – 9 pm

Cameron Lee Roberts Figure Drawing Demo

Ruberto Ostberg Gallery, 7 – 9 pm

FRIDAY, APRIL 27

The 2018 Calgary Expo POW! Parade of Wonders!

Calgary Comic and Entertainment Expo, 10:30 – noon

Market Collective: Friday – Sunday

Calgary Chinese Cultural Centre: Friday (4 – 9 pm), Saturday and Sunday (10 am – 6 pm)

Marigold Santos / The Weight & The Weeping

Jarvis Hall Gallery, 5 – 9 pm

State Of Art Society Spring Show and Sale

State of Art Society, Friday (6 – 9 pm) and Saturday (10 am – 4 pm)

Winnie Truong: “Perennials”

Viviane Art Gallery, 6 – 9 pm

SATURDAY, APRIL 28

Trade/Meet/Swap Artist cards

TRUCK Contemporary Art, 5 – 7 pm

Vibrant Textures: Group Exhibition

Gainsborough Galleries, noon – 5 pm