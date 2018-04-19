Hot Art Round-Up: April 19 – 22

By HOT ART YYC
THURSDAY, APRIL 19
The {online} Market by Shop Local YYC
April 19 – 30
Kajill Aujla & Chantal Snodgrass : home∙mak∙er
University of Calgary, Nickle Galleries: opening reception 5 – 8 pm
Kusama: Infinity
Calgary Underground Film Festival, Globe Theatre: 6:45 pm
Digital Storytelling- Opening Showcase
Antyx Community Arts, 7 – 8:30 pm
RAW:natural born artists Calgary presents Magnify
RAW Artists Calgary, 7 pm – 1 am
FRIDAY, APRIL 20
Long Lunch/Quick Reads Open House!
Loft 112, noon – 2 pm
Calgary Night Market
Eau Claire Market (inside) 5 -11 pm
Makeshift Tales / Elizabeth D’Agostino
Alberta Printmakers, 7 – 9 pm
Jordan Reimer + Five AM: Self/Assertive
Five Art & Merchandise, 7 – 11 pm
SATURDAY, APRIL 21
The Fibre Shindig – Spring 2018
Hillhurst Sunnyside Community Association, 10 am – 5 pm
Calyx Distinctive Arts Spring Art Sale
Saturday and Sunday, 10 am – 4 pm
Beacon Annual Spring Art Exhibition & Sale
Bridgeland – Riverside Community Association, 10 am – 4 pm
CUFF Saturday Morning All You Can Eat Cereal Cartoon Party
Globe Cinema, 10 am – 1 pm
Group Exhibition: I believe in living
Untitled Art Society, 3 – 6 pm
SUNDAY, APRIL 22
Iman Bukhari & WOC: A Sisterhood (Women of Colour)
Arts Commons, 1 – 3 pm